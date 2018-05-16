Burns & Wilcox-Sponsored Webb Simpson Wins 2018 Players Championship

The 1-2-finish is a first for the Burns & Wilcox sponsored players. In January 2016, the company became the only wholesale insurance company to have a PGA sponsorship, initially signing on with Walker. Following a successful year with Walker winning the PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club in New Jersey, Burns & Wilcox added Simpson in January 2017.

"Over the last few years, we made a strategic decision to use sports marketing in alignment with our global brand positioning goals," said Alan Jay Kaufman, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, H.W. Kaufman Group and Burns & Wilcox. "As a global wholesale specialty insurance company, we continually manage and evaluate risk, and clearly, this past weekend was a huge confirmation that we made the right choices in Simpson and Walker—winning and enhancing recognition for our brand and our company. The odds of our two sponsored golfers coming in first and second in a tournament of this significance were slim. "

Simpson navigated the tournament through three rounds to take a seven-shot lead, with no one getting closer than four strokes. Simpson won with an 18-under par, his biggest title since 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic Club. Walker closed the match with a bogey-free 67 and had his best finish since he won the 2016 PGA Championship.

"Our sponsorships continue to boost awareness of our brand and the specialty insurance services that we offer as leaders. The golfers have exemplified the Burns & Wilcox values of integrity, hard work, competitiveness and professionalism – qualities of true champions and a reflection of the insurance companies, brokers and agents we work with," said Kaufman. "We congratulate Webb, Jimmy, and their families on this tremendous achievement."

Over the four-day event, Burns & Wilcox had a significant spike in website visitors and Google search volume, which both increased by over 8 times. NBC reported the Players Championship ratings hit a five-year high, reaching 4.2 for Sunday's final round and generating nearly 10 million impressions throughout the entire tournament. Aside from the Masters, The Players Championship is the highest rated golf event of 2018.

"I am proud to be supported by the Burns & Wilcox team," said Simpson. "The company's commitment to teamwork and innovation are key attributes that are also vital on the course."

Simpson showcases the Burns & Wilcox logo on the left side of his golf shirt. Walker wears it on the right side of his golf shirt. The company logo is also featured on their respective caddies.

Walker will play at the AT&T Bryon Nelson taking place May 17-20, 2018 at Trinity Forest in Dallas. Both Simpson and Walker play at the Fort Worth Invitational from May 24-27, 2018 at the Colonial Golf Course in Fort Worth, Texas.

To learn more about Webb Simpson, Jimmy Walker and Burns & Wilcox, go to: www.burnsandwilcox.com.

About Burns & Wilcox

Burns & Wilcox is the industry's leading wholesale insurance broker and underwriting manager internationally recognized for its expertise in commercial and professional liability, property, marine and personal insurance.

Burns & Wilcox is a member of H.W. Kaufman Group, which has over 60 offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom and employs more than 2,000 professionals. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Metro Detroit, H.W. Kaufman Group also includes: Burns & Wilcox, Burns & Wilcox Brokerage, Burns & Wilcox Canada, Burns & Wilcox Re, Atain Insurance Companies, Afirm, Global Excess Partners, R.B. Jones, Stonemark, Minuteman Adjusters, and London-based, Chesterfield Insurance Brokers, Lochain Patrick, and Cranbrook Underwriting. More information can be found at www.burnsandwilcox.com.

