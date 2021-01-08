Burns Charest Investigating Surgical Care Associates Over Anticompetitive Employment Practices

Burns Charest LLP is investigating Alabama-based Surgical Care Affiliates for alleged violations of federal law. Tweet this

According to a press release issued by the United States Department of Justice in the Northern District of Texas, a grand jury found that from May 2010 through at least October 2017, SCA conspired with a Dallas-based company to restrict senior-level employees by agreeing not to solicit or "poach" each other's employees.

In addition, the grand jury stated that from February 2012 through at least July 2017, SCA separately conspired with a Denver-based company to restrict senior-level employees through a similar non-solicitation agreement. These alleged "no-poach" agreements have hurt senior-level employees by limiting their mobility and ability to pursue better, higher-paying jobs.

Individuals who worked as senior-level employees at Surgical Care Affiliates or its competitors between 2010 and 2017 and are interested in learning more about Burns Charest's investigation should contact attorney Christopher J. Cormier at (202) 577-3977, [email protected] or Warren Burns at (469) 904-4550, [email protected].

Burns Charest is a national complex litigation and trial firm headquartered in Dallas with additional offices in New Orleans and Washington, D.C. The firm litigates complex civil cases and class actions in federal and state courts throughout the United States, and its attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

