Burns Charest Lands Noted Litigator from Boies Schiller

Chambers-ranked antitrust attorney Matthew Tripolitsiotis joins growing litigation boutique

DALLAS and NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized antitrust attorney Matthew Tripolitsiotis has joined the Dallas-based litigation boutique Burns Charest LLP as a partner. During a 19-year legal career, his clients have included Fortune 100 companies, components of the Dow Jones Index and FTSE 100, privately held companies, sovereign wealth funds, high net-worth individuals, and class action plaintiffs.

Mr. Tripolitsiotis joins the firm from the New York office of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, where he has been a core member of the legal team on some of the firm's highest-profile matters. That work has included representing American Express in reaching a $4 billion settlement from Visa and Mastercard (the largest settlement for a single antitrust plaintiff in history) and representing a nationwide class of consumers against Volkswagen of America, which resulted in a partial settlement valued at approximately $15 billion. He has also served as a court-appointed member of the plaintiffs committee pursuing price-fixing claims against the manufacturer of EpiPen devices, which led to settlements of more than $600 million for consumers.

In addition, Mr. Tripolitsiotis has counseled clients in the areas of corporate governance, entertainment law, real estate, intellectual property, securities, and estate litigation. In 2022, Chambers & Partners USA ranked him as a leading antitrust attorney and its independent research found "Matt is extremely sharp, responsive and shows an impressive attention to detail" and described him as "a fantastic litigator with incredible depth of knowledge and professionalism."

"We've been pleased to work with Matt in several complex cases and have consistently been impressed with his pragmatism, expertise, and skill in structuring negotiations," said Warren Burns, co-founder of Burns Charest. "He will be a tremendous asset as our involvement in large-scale antitrust and multidistrict litigation continues to grow."

"After spending nearly 20 years at one firm, I decided the time was right to make a move, and Burns Charest offers a great platform to work on high-profile, intriguing cases in a close-knit and collaborative environment," said Mr. Tripolitsiotis. "I've become friends and colleagues with many of the attorneys and anticipate a long tenure here as well."

Mr. Tripolitsiotis earned his law degree in 2004 from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where he served as articles editor of the school's Journal of Constitutional Law. He holds a Master's in Government Administration from the University of Pennsylvania and received his undergraduate degree from Villanova University.

Mr. Tripolitsiotis will continue to practice in New York City, adding to the firm's existing presence in Dallas, New Orleans, and Washington D.C.

To learn more about Burns Charest LLP, visit www.burnscharest.com.

Media Contact:

Barry Pound

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Burns Charest LLP