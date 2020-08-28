Burns Charest LLP Announces a Proposed Class Action Settlement in Kjessler, et al., v. Zaappaaz, Inc., et al., Civil Action No: 4-18-cv-0430 (Consolidated) (S.D. Tex.)

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If You Bought Customized Silicone Wristbands or Customized Pin Buttons Since 2014, You Could Be Eligible for a Payment from a Class Action Settlement

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, a settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit about fixing the prices of customized promotional products (CPPs), including customized silicon wristbands or customized pin buttons. The lawsuit claims that Defendants (listed below) engaged in an unlawful conspiracy to fix, raise, maintain or stabilize the prices of CPPs. Defendants deny Plaintiffs' claims. The case is called Kjessler, et al. v. Zaappaaz, Inc., et al., No. 4:18-cv-0430, and is before Judge Nancy Atlas of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

The Defendants are: (1) Zaappaaz, Inc. and its president Azim Makanojiya (together, "Zaappaaz"); (2) Netbrands Media Corp. and its president Mashnoon Ahmed (together, "Netbrands"); (3) Gennex Media, LLC (aka Brandeco L.L.C.) and its CEO Akil Kurji (together, "Gennex"); and (4) Custom Wristbands and its CEO Christopher Angeles (together, "Custom Wristbands").

Am I included?

You are included in the Settlement if you or your company directly purchased customized silicon wristbands or customized pin buttons from one or more Defendants during periods listed below:

Defendant Class Period Netbrands June 1, 2014 to February 19, 2020 Gennex June 1, 2014 to January 23, 2020 Custom Wristbands June 1, 2014 to February 6, 2020 Zaappaaz June 1, 2014 to June 23, 2020

A direct purchaser is a person or business who bought customized silicon wristbands or customized pin buttons directly from one or more of the Defendants, co-conspirators, affiliates, or subsidiaries themselves, as opposed to an intermediary (such as a retail store).

What does the Settlement provide?

The Settlement will create a $3.5 million Settlement Fund that will be used to pay eligible Class Members who submit valid claims. More details are in a document called the Settlement Agreement, which is available at www.CPPDirectPurchaserLitigation.com .

How can I get a payment?

You will need to complete and submit a Proof of Claim by December 13, 2020. Claims may be submitted online at www.CPPDirectPurchaserLitigation.com . If you submit a Proof of Claim with your contact information, you will receive future notifications containing additional important information, including with respect to any future Settlements. You may also download and mail your completed Proof of Claim to: Zaappaaz Settlement, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2200, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

What are my rights?

If you don't want any benefits from this Settlement, and you want to keep the right to sue Defendants about the issues in this case, then you must take steps to get out of the Settlement. This. is called excluding yourself—or it is sometimes referred to as "opting out" of the Class. If you want to keep your right to sue Defendants, you must exclude yourself from the Settlement Class by September 23, 2020. If you stay in the Settlement Class, you may object to the Settlement by September 23, 2020. If you do nothing, you will forgo any of the benefits from this Settlement, lose your right to sue Defendants for the alleged conduct, and be bound by the Court's decisions concerning the Settlement.

The Court will hold a hearing on October 14, 2020 to consider whether to approve the Settlement and approve Class Counsel's request of attorneys' fees of up to one-third of the Settlement Fund, plus reimbursement of costs and expenses. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense. Contact the Claims Administrator at Zaappaaz Settlement, 1650 Arch Street, Suite 2200, Philadelphia, PA 19103, or email [email protected], or call the toll-free number, (833) 661-0707 for more information. Please do not contact the court with questions about the settlement.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

By Order of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Douglas S. Clausone

Director, Communications

(215) – 563-4116

SOURCE Burns Charest LLP