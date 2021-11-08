Burns Market Expected to Exhibit Dynamic Growth at an Increased CAGR of 1.96% in the 7MM for the Study Period 2018-30, Analyzes DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Burns Market Insights report proffers a detailed comprehension of Burns market size by treatment, epidemiology, emerging therapies, Burns market drivers, market barriers, and ongoing clinical trials. The report also provides an understanding of Burns market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Burns market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the major takeaways from the Burns Market Report :

The Burns market size was USD 830 million in 2020 in the United States . DelveInsight estimates suggest that the United States had the highest incident population of burn injuries that required medical treatment. The market size of Burns is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.96% in the 7MM for the study period 2018-2030.

in 2020 in . DelveInsight estimates suggest that had the highest incident population of burn injuries that required medical treatment. The market size of Burns is expected to grow at a in the 7MM for the study period 2018-2030. The Burns pipeline therapies include DenovoSkin, CellMist System, MW-III , and others, which may improve the treatment dynamics in the upcoming future.

and others, which may improve the treatment dynamics in the upcoming future. Major pharma giants working proactively in the Burns therapeutic market include CUTISS AG, Skingenix, Polynovo, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Kerecis, MediWound Germany GmbH, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Avita Medical, Vericel Corporation, KeraNetics, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Medline Industries, Anika Therapeutics, ACell, Amryt Pharma, Skingenix, RenovaCare, and many more.

and many more. The Burns market is expected to be driven by factors such as the increasing incidence, availability of a wide range of treatment options, and advancements in burn care treatments and products.

and The Burns market may be hampered by several factors including stringent regulatory guidelines for the approval of new treatment or medicine and high cost for the treatment .

for the approval of new treatment or medicine and . A major breakthrough in Burns treatment is a bio-engineered DenovoSkin which is being developed by CUTISS AG.

Burns: Overview

A Burn takes place when the skin comes into contact with a heat source. Burns can occur from many different sources. The most common sources that cause Burns are fire/flame, scalds, hot objects, electrical, and chemical agents, respectively. Burns is a common injury seen in emergency departments around the world. Even as emergency management improves, Burns continues to have significant morbidity and mortality.

Burns Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight's analysis indicates that the majority of Burns injury cases taking treatment are males due to most Burn cases occurring at the workplace making males more vulnerable to Burns. There were 411,066 male and 251,944 female cases of treated burn injuries in 2020 in the United States.

In the same year, the Burns severity-specific estimated cases were observed to be 144,536, 387,198, 19,890, and 111,386 for first-degree, second-degree, third-degree, and unspecified, respectively in the United States.

The Burns Market Report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases of Burns Patient Requiring Treatment

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Treated Burn Injuries

Etiology-specific Incident Cases of Treated Burn Injuries

Severity-specific Incident Cases of Treated Burn Injuries

Incident Cases of Hospitalized Burns Patients

Burns Market

In the current market scenario, the standard treatment for Burns involves medications, wound dressings, therapy, and surgery. The Burns treatment goal is to control pain, remove dead tissue, prevent infection, reduce scarring risk, and regain function. The Burns treatment depends on the severity of the burn. Currently, some major pharmaceutical companies like Kerecis, Polynovo, Mallinckrodt, are marketing Burns treatment therapies like Kerecis Omega3, NovoSorb BMT, and Stratagraft.

Despite the widespread availability of safe and effective Burns medications and surgery options, pharmaceuticals like Cutiss AG, Skingenix, and many more are developing novel Burns treatment therapies. One major breakthrough therapeutic product DenovoSkin is being developed by CUTISS AG which is bio-engineered with a thick, double layer, robust structure. DenovoSkin is a patented, personalized, autologous bio-engineered human skin graft classified as Advanced Therapy Medical Product (ATMP). DenovoSkin has successfully completed Phase I. Another therapeutic product is MW-III, by Skingenix, which is a topical product being evaluated for second-degree burns in adult patients.

Burns Market Dynamics

The rise in the number of incident Burn cases can be considered as a prominent factor for Burns market surge in the coming years. The Burns market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to factors like increase in research and development activities, rise in the number of clinical studies, increasing number of surgical procedures, the launch of upcoming therapies, and the availability of a wider range of treatment options.

However, unreported and undiagnosed Burns cases and the absence of effective treatment are some of the major blockades in the Burns market growth. Apart from that, stringent regulatory guidelines are also applied for the approval of new treatment with the high cost for the treatment of Burns which may act as setbacks.

Scope of the Burns Market Report

Study Period: 2018-30

2018-30 Coverage: 7MM [ The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan .]

7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and .] Key Companies: Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Polynovo, Kerecis, CUTISS AG, Skingenix, MediWound Germany GmbH, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Avita Medical, Vericel Corporation, KeraNetics, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Medline Industries, Anika Therapeutics, ACell, Amryt Pharma, Skingenix, RenovaCare, and many more

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Polynovo, Kerecis, CUTISS AG, Skingenix, MediWound Germany GmbH, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Avita Medical, Vericel Corporation, KeraNetics, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Medline Industries, Anika Therapeutics, ACell, Amryt Pharma, Skingenix, RenovaCare, and many more Key Burns Pipeline Therapies : DenovoSkin, CellMist System, MW-III, and others

: DenovoSkin, CellMist System, MW-III, and others Therapeutic Assessment : Burns current marketed and emerging therapies

: Burns current marketed and emerging therapies Market Dynamics: Burns market drivers and barriers

Burns market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: PEST Analysis

PEST Analysis Unmet Needs

KOL's views

Analyst's views

Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Burns Report Introduction 3 Burns Market overview at a glance 4 Disease Background and Overview: Burns 5 Burns Epidemiology and Patient Population (7MM) 6 Burns: Country Wise-Epidemiology 7 Treatments & Medical Practices in Burns 8 Current Treatment in Burns 9 Burns Emerging Treatment 10 Burns Competitive Analysis 11 Burns: Seven Major Market Analysis 12 7MM: Burns Country-wise Market Analysis 13 Burns United States Market Size 14 Burns EU5 Market Size 15 Burns Japan Market Size 16 Burns Market Drivers 17 Burns Market Barriers 18 Report Methodology 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer 21 About DelveInsight

