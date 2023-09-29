Burnsed Trucking Advances LTL Refrigerated Sector with New Tech Investment

News provided by

Burnsed Trucking

29 Sep, 2023, 08:39 ET

FT. PIERCE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burnsed Trucking, a leader in LTL refrigerated trucking and cross dock services in Florida, with a focus along the Eastern Seaboard, announces a large investment in furthering its technology initiative by developing modern predictive intelligence and machine learning technology.

This initiative targets enhanced efficiency and on-time performance by overcoming manual dispatch and planning constraints. Fred Baedorf, CEO says, "Leveraging this advanced technology will streamline allocation processes, save operational time, and reduce costs, fostering informed decision-making and augmenting human effort with real-time analytics."

Burnsed Trucking has hired two separate firms to develop this proprietary technology and its feasibility studies which will be conducted to ensure smooth system transition, implementation and to further the machine learning as new technology emerges. Baedorf continues, "automated processes minimize errors and frees up human resources for strategic operations, which will allow us to build upon our model of on-time performance and allow us to grow strategically." Burnsed Trucking looks forward to the profound impact of this technological leap on service delivery and value provision to clients and stakeholders. Learn more at BurnsedTrucking.com

For further inquiries, please contact:
Craig Daley
Senior Vice President
(727) 370-3080
366165@email4pr.com

SOURCE Burnsed Trucking

