Burpee's Groundbreaking 2025 Plant Varieties Promise a New Era in Home Gardening

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Burpee Garden Sown™ exclusive collection enables gardeners to sow tomato and pepper seeds outdoors in the garden. After six years of research, these seeds will grow and ripen at the same time, or even earlier, than indoor sown seeds and transplants. This innovative breakthrough allows gardeners to grow from seed even if they do not have the time, space or lighting to start seeds indoors.

Imagine the ease of just dropping a tomato or pepper seed right in the soil, even in regions with cooler spring temperatures. 'Groundswell', 'Rain Drops', 'Lavaland', 'Sow Sweet' and 'The Groundfather' are a must to direct-sow, grow and harvest in your garden this year. From tomatoes to mini watermelons, Burpee consistently expands and refines the repertoire of vegetable, herb, fruit and flower variety seeds. The new lineup for 2025 includes:

Sowing the Future: Burpee Garden Sown™ Tomatoes & Peppers

'Groundswell' Beefsteak Tomato

Join the tomato revolution. Burpee bred 'Groundswell', the first-ever garden-sown tomato, to help gardeners save time and sidestep transplant shock. This massive European heirloom-style beefsteak ripens on high-yielding plants. Look forward to an extended bountiful season of sizable broad-shouldered fruits shimmering with heirloom fragrance and flavor. A versatile tomato, it offers up savory, smooth, meaty flesh for sandwiches, burgers or salads.

'Rain Drops' Cherry Tomato

Customers will love this new easy-to-grow cherry tomato and enjoy a shower of mouthwatering fruits. 'Rain Drops' is specially bred for direct-sowing right into your garden. Cascades of fruit develop in dense clusters right up to the first frost. This easy-growing, direct-sowing hybrid starts producing just as early as indoor-sown seedlings and garden center transplants. Resists cracking.

'The Groundfather' Sweet Italian Pepper

Italian long sweet "corno" style 6 inch peppers ripen from green to red with a flavor you can't refuse. No need to start indoors, sow directly in the garden to save time and avoid transplant shock. Heavy yield on healthy plants for "la famiglia". Pick green for stuffing or red for roasting and salads.

'Sow Sweet' Snacking Pepper

This petite snappy-snacky red pepper offers sweet, sweet flavor, easy growing, and early ripening. Yields lots of extra-crisp, nearly seedless peppers — perfect for snacks, salads, dips, garnishes and salsas. Direct-sow seeds outdoors in your garden and enjoy early and long-lasting abundant harvests.

'Lavaland' Hot Pepper

Some like it medium-hot. 'Lavaland' is hotter than a Cayenne, but more easy-going — fiery meets smooth. Early and unbelievably plentiful 4-5-inch Thai peppers grow on tall, healthy (30-inch) plants that quickly transition from green to dark-red to "ready-for-picking" brown. No need to start indoors, sow 'Lavaland' directly in the garden to save time and bypass transplant shock. Excellent yields provide peppers for all your family and friends.

Fresh Vegetables and Fruits to Elevate Your Garden

Burpee is pleased to introduce this year's curated collection of new varieties — nutritious, flavorful vegetables, aromatic herbs, luscious fruits, and fantastical flowers — all ready to make magic in your garden.

'SuperTom!' Beefsteak Tomato

"Look, up in the catalog! Is it a sauce tomato? Is it a slicer? No, it's 'SuperTom'!"

Versatility is the name of this tomato's game. Salads? You bet. Sandwiches, burgers or salads? Most assuredly. Sauces or marinara? Mangia! Upgrade your morning too by enjoying 'SuperTom!' for breakfast. Slice fruits in half and enjoy as you would a grapefruit. Orders for 'SuperTom!' come with a special serrated spoon for scooping the meaty flesh. Savor the mild but compelling taste any time of day.

'Mini-Me' Watermelon — The "It" Plant of the Season!

Watch this cute new watermelon climb in your garden and in popularity. Juicy, flavorful melons on sturdy, vertical vines ascend trellises and other supports — saving space and yielding oohs and aahs. Weighing around two pounds, with deep-red flavorful flesh, 'Mini-Me' is a sweet summer feast for one or two.

'Sweet Karoline' Kallard

"Sweet Karoline, kale and collards never tasted so good". A match made in brassica heaven. New and novel variety scrumptiously crosses kale and collard greens, evoking the best of each. These eye-catching, prolific plants produce large, thick, textured leaves with extra flavorful tastes, especially in cooler seasons.

Exciting Highlights from Burpee's 2025 New Flower Collection

Burpee's 2025 collection offers flowers of stunning color combinations, unique forms, and long-lasting blooms. Whether you're looking to attract pollinators, create cheerful flower beds and bouquets, or add a splash of color to containers — Burpee's 2025 flowers will light up your garden.

'Van Glow' Sunflower

A masterpiece for your garden. This radiant beauty stands 4–5 feet tall, each stem topped by an outsized bloom of bright-yellow petals circling a luminous orange ring around a glowing green center. The 'Van Glow''s strong root system and sturdy stalks withstand wind and rain. This flower is mesmerizing in your garden or bouquets. Easy to sow, quick to grow.

'Supernova' Nasturtium

An explosion of bold sunset tones. Abundant stunning flowers dance above emerald green foliage, the bright fluttery petals lasting all spring and summer. Use spicy-peppery blooms in salads, as a garnish, or chopped and blended into butters and cheeses. This star of a flower is easy to sow and grow outdoors. Deer and rabbit resistant.

'Queeny Lemon Peach' Zinnia

As lively and bright as cold peach lemonade on a summer day. Excellent for cutting, handsome 3½ inch blooms in a happy rosy-yellow color range. Enjoy the show as blooms gradually transition to a charming warm pink. AAS Ornamental Winner.

'Royalty' Morning Glory

Long live the Queen of the garden! Gloriously purple velvety flowers, garnished with maroon jewel-tone and glowing pink centers, sparkle amid swooning rich-green foliage. Vigorous vines grow up to 6-7 feet and are studded with a royal cloak of 2-3 inch blooms. Burpee breeding at its best.

About Burpee Gardening

For nearly 150 years, Burpee has been the leading innovator in home gardening, consistently expanding and refining the repertoire of vegetable, herb, fruit and flower varieties. The new additions to Burpee's 2025 collection have been rigorously tested for quality performance and yields at landmark Fordhook Farm, the historic headquarters established by W. Atlee Burpee. Since 1876, Burpee has been the trusted name in gardening, offering premium, non-GMO seeds and plants to help your garden thrive. Providing groundbreaking varieties and expert guidance, Burpee has empowered gardeners for generations. All products are backed with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, so you can grow with confidence, season after season. Create a more beautiful and bountiful garden in 2025 with Burpee's catalog and website of seeds and plants.

