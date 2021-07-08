Burrage Capital Joins Forces With MPM

BOSTON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrage Capital Management today announced the completion of its merger with BioImpact Capital, an MPM management company. Burrage Capital brings a dedicated public market product to MPM's investment offerings.

In conjunction with this transaction, the Burrage Capital Healthcare funds will be renamed BioImpact Equities funds. Christiana Bardon, MD, continues to lead MPM's public market investing as portfolio manager of the BioImpact Equities funds, as well as the Oncology Impact Funds.

"After working closely for many years, we are excited to combine these world-class research teams into an organization with extensive in-house scientific and investment expertise and capabilities," said Dr. Bardon.

MPM is a dedicated biotechnology investment firm with approximately $3.6B in assets under management, across its affiliates as of March 31, 2021, and a strong track record spanning more than 25 years. MPM's commitment to delivering transformative therapies to patients in areas of highest unmet medical need is bolstered by its unparalleled entrepreneurial team with deep scientific expertise in developing, building, and investing in innovative biotechnology companies. The combination provides Burrage Capital with direct access to a broader research team, adding depth and synergies which will benefit its investors.

Ansbert Gadicke, MD, founder of MPM, stated, "Bringing these teams together will yield benefits to our investment and research capabilities, supporting MPM's continued growth and offerings to our investors."

About MPM

MPM is a biotechnology investment firm with more than 25 years of experience founding and investing in companies that seek to translate scientific innovations into cures for major diseases. With its experienced and dedicated team of investment professionals, entrepreneurs, and advisors, MPM strives to power novel medical breakthroughs that transform patients' lives. For more information visit www.mpmcapital.com.

About BioImpact Equities (f/k/a Burrage Capital)

BioImpact Equities is a long-biased healthcare sector hedge fund strategy, primarily focused on publicly traded small and mid-cap biotechnology and medical technology equities. The investment process is driven by deep medical research and clinical insight, with idea generation and the due diligence process focused on the review of scientific, clinical, and medical practice data. The strategy invests across all therapeutic areas but has a special focus in oncology which represents the largest specialty area of investment within biotechnology.

