Burrell College Celebrates 165 Residency Matches for the Class of 2026

LAS CRUCES, N.M., March 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine celebrated 165 student physicians who matched into residencies across a wide range of medical specialties on Match Day, March 21, 2026.

"This is a defining moment for our students and a reflection of years of hard work, resilience, and purpose. We are incredibly proud of the Class of 2026 and their commitment to pursuing careers that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and communities, particularly in areas where access to care is most needed, "said John Hummer, President of Burrell College.

Since its inaugural Match Day in 2020, Burrell College has consistently demonstrated a high placement rate. This year, the college placed 55% of its students into primary care specialties, including Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Psychiatry, and Pediatrics. When including Obstetrics and Gynecology, the percentage climbs to 61%.

Dr. William Pieratt, Dean and Chief Academic Officer emphasized the significance of these achievements.

"The success of this year's class speaks to the strength of our academic program and the dedication of our faculty in preparing students for the next phase of their training. These placements reflect not only academic excellence, but also the clinical readiness and professionalism our students bring to their residency programs."

Overall, the Burrell College students matched into 22 disciplines across programs nationwide, including 7 in Las Cruces/El Paso, 4 in Albuquerque, and 9 in Florida.

Student Success Stories:

In line with the college's mission, many students matched into residency programs that will allow them to contribute directly to the healthcare needs of New Mexico, Texas, Florida, and throughout the nation.

Las Cruces native Nereus Noshirwani matched into Family Medicine at Martin Army Community Hospital in Fort Benning, Georgia. With deep ties to New Mexico, Noshirwani credits his upbringing and training for preparing him for this next step.

"I chose Burrell because I actually grew up here in Las Cruces and saw the school as it was being built. When I got the acceptance, it felt like a no-brainer to come back to my hometown," said student physician Noshirwani. "I'm headed to Fort Benning, Georgia for residency. I'm doing family medicine and then likely pursuing an emergency medicine fellowship after."

El Paso resident Andrea de Santiago matched into pediatrics at Texas Tech University Affiliate. She is thrilled to be serving the community she grew up in.

"I'm looking forward to staying in El Paso and treating the communities that I've been raised in. I went to Burrell for this very reason, to stay home and keep physicians here, and I am very happy I'll be able to do that," she added.

Jacob Jenkins matched in Vascular Surgery at Corewell Health-Grand Rapids/Michigan State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan, highlighting the continued strength and competitiveness of Burrell College students.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to have matched in vascular surgery; I can't contain the excitement," said student physician Jenkins. "I'm looking forward to taking care of patients and making an impact on their lives by improving their quality of life.

Residency Matches for the Class of 2026:

• Internal Medicine – 44 • Orthopedic Surgery – 3 • Emergency Medicine – 18 • Pathology – 3 • Family Medicine – 18 • Internal Medicine / Pediatrics – 2 • Pediatrics – 17 • Interventional Radiology – 2 • Obstetrics and Gynecology – 11 • Child Neurology – 1 • Psychiatry – 11 • Diagnostic Radiology – 1 • Preliminary Surgery – 9 • Radiation Oncology – 1 • Neurology – 6 • Urology – 1 • General Surgery – 5 • Vascular Surgery – 1 • Anesthesiology – 4 • Transitional Year – 3 • Physical Medicine &

Rehabilitation – 4



For more information, visit burrell.edu.

About Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine:

Burrell is a four-year, private, student-centered osteopathic medical school that utilizes the latest medical education technologies and methods to ensure student success in all fields of medicine — from primary care to subspecialties such as surgery, anesthesiology, and emergency medicine. Established in 2013, Burrell has two campuses: Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Melbourne, Florida. Learn more at burrell.edu

Media Contact: Sidney Alvarez, 504-495-4577

SOURCE Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine