Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine and Health First Partner to Shape the Next Generation of Healthcare Professionals

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine and Health First are proud to announce an exciting partnership that will provide hands-on training and mentorship to the next generation of doctors. This collaboration will see Health First physicians serve as preceptors and mentors for Burrell's third- and fourth-year student doctors, offering invaluable real-world experience to help shape future healthcare leaders.

Watch the story of third-year student doctor William Haff from Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine and Dr. Scott Bovelsky from Health First

"At Burrell, we are committed to fostering partnerships that enhance the education of our student doctors, and our collaboration with Health First is an incredible opportunity for our students to learn directly from practicing professionals," said John Hummer, President of Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine. "Health First has been a strong supporter of our new campus in Melbourne, FL and this expanded partnership will allow our students to develop their clinical skills in a real-world setting while building relationships that will last throughout their medical careers."

The partnership is an integral part of Burrell's mission to ensure that students receive comprehensive, community-based clinical education. As part of this initiative, Health First doctors will guide Burrell student doctors through their clinical rotations, equipping them with the practical skills necessary to excel in today's complex healthcare environment.

One such example of this collaboration in action is third-year student doctor William Haff, who is currently under the mentorship of Dr. Scott Bovelsky, a gynecologist at Health First. Under Dr. Bovelsky's guidance, Haff has gained critical hands-on experience in gynecological care, learning not only technical skills but also how to deliver compassionate, patient-centered care.

"Dr. Bovelsky has been an incredible mentor," said Haff. "His approach to both medicine and mentorship has given me a unique perspective on what it means to be a great physician. The opportunities I've had to observe and assist in patient care have been invaluable in my growth as a future doctor."

For Dr. Bovelsky, the partnership with Burrell offers a chance to give back to the medical community by shaping the doctors of tomorrow. "It's an honor to mentor young, enthusiastic minds like William's. The hands-on experience that student doctors receive through partnerships like this is crucial to their development, preparing them to face the complexities of modern medicine."

Health First is equally excited about the collaboration and the opportunity to help mold future healthcare professionals. "We're thrilled to partner with Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine to mentor the next generation of doctors," said Victor Vargas, MD, MBA, CPE and Vice President of Medical Affairs Health First. "Our dedicated physicians will provide these students with the training and support they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape."

This collaboration highlights Burrell's ongoing commitment to student-centered medical education and Health First's dedication to advancing healthcare excellence in the community.

About Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine:

Burrell is a four-year, private osteopathic, student-centered medical school utilizing the latest medical education technologies and methods to ensure student success in all fields of medicine. Burrell has two campuses, Las Cruces, NM and Melbourne, FL. The first campus was established in 2013 to improve the health of the Southwestern U.S. and its border with Northern Mexico. The second was established in 2024 to address the medical needs of the Space Coast region in Brevard County.

About Health First

Founded in 1995, Health First is Brevard County's not-for-profit, community healthcare system. The fully integrated delivery network (IDN) includes health insurance plans, four hospitals, a multi-specialty medical group, and outpatient and wellness services. As a locally owned, not-for-profit organization, Health First is committed to investing in our community. In 2022 Health First provided more than $226 million in community support. To learn more about Health First and how we're giving back to our community, please visit HFgivesback.org

