Burrell Communications Group partners with Microsoft to innovate the tech giant's approach to employee and culture storytelling

Agency's newest business win caps a successful first year under new ownership and leadership

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrell Communications Group, one of the world's most highly regarded Black-owned advertising agencies, has announced a new partnership with Microsoft, with the work to be centered on placing a strategic, people-focused lens on the tech giant's employee storytelling efforts, driving innovative and impactful results.

The move to bring on Burrell, a champion in the multicultural marketing arena, is the agency's newest business win and caps a stellar first year since Burrell was acquired by a private equity firm in late 2023 and named a new CEO and executive leadership team.

Burrell was chosen by Microsoft to develop a year-long marketing campaign to help tell the stories of its employees and company culture, as Microsoft grows into its 50th year.

"We were very intentional about presenting our creativity, backed by data-driven cultural insights to Microsoft which proved that people don't live or think in silos," said Tara DeVeaux, Burrell's CEO. "Burrell has invested heavily in a cultural segmentation study that became a foundational element of our recommendation. We live in an intersectional world and race is just one part of how the population identifies. Every community navigates in unique ways they want to be recognized, embraced and understood," she added. "Given our commitment to understanding the changing dynamics of people and culture, there's no better agency for Microsoft to partner with in crafting their new approach than Burrell."

"We're energized to be working with Burrell Communications Group, and for the opportunity to tap into their marketing experience to continue to tell the stories of our employees around the world and their contributions to decades of Microsoft's innovation," stated Amanda O'Neal, Senior Director, Multicultural Communications for Microsoft. "Burrell has a strong track record helping Fortune 500 companies reflect authenticity and creativity in marketing campaigns and we look forward to the work ahead."

ABOUT BURRELL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP:

Burrell Communications Group was founded in 1971 by renowned ad man Tom Burrell, who led the company for33 years. Today, Burrell Communications Group is the largest U.S. Black-owned agency specializing in understanding and speaking to today's market, one that is more diverse and more multicultural than ever before in our country's history. The agency boasts a roster of premiere, blue-chip clients that lead in their respective categories, including McDonald's, Toyota, Comcast, Fidelity, Coca-Cola, Unilever and the American Red Cross. For more information, visit burrell.com.

ABOUT MICROSOFT:

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

SOURCE Burrell Communications Group