Burrell Communications Group wins ANTA Account

Agency will oversee the national launch of NBA star Kyrie Irving's new signature shoe line and collection

CHICAGO, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The year 2024 looks to be a promising one for Burrell Communications Group, one of the world's most highly regarded multicultural advertising agencies, as the company is leading off the year with an exciting new business win, bringing home the ANTA Sports business.

Kyrie Irving credit: © 2024, photo by Vernon Bryant/Dallas Mavericks

ANTA Sports is a leading international brand of sportswear that has been engaged in the design, development, production and marketing of the ANTA series of sports equipment for many years. Established in 1991, ANTA provides customers with professional sports products including footwear, apparel and accessories. NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving of the Dallas Mavericks is its chief creative officer, tapped just last year to shepherd ANTA's foray into the American market.

The brand has tasked Burrell with executing the U.S. rollout of Irving's own signature ANTA KAI 1 shoe line and respective collection, and the work will include leveraging the agency's strategic creative, media, experiential, social and public relations expertise to propel the brand, and drive awareness and sales. The unveiling of the announcement and multi-platform campaign commences in Q-1 of this year. Irving's collaboration with ANTA includes the development of the inaugural shoe line, with apparel to follow.

Burrell CEO Tara DeVeaux, who has actively guided the agency's aggressive pursuit of new business since assuming the helm in October, celebrates ANTA's naming of the agency to handle the account. "We are tremendously energized and excited about being chosen to partner with the ANTA brand and Irving family to bring ANTA to the U.S. I'm incredibly proud of our team. They showed exactly who Burrell is on our best day," states DeVeaux. "Our pitch leaned into our strengths. A deep appreciation of the culture fueled disruptive creativity and demonstrated the agency's unique understanding of Kyrie's impact on basketball and the culture at-large. ANTA saw that, felt it and Burrell is humbled to be their newest partner."

"I'm thrilled to partner with Burrell Communications Group for the launch of my new signature ANTA KAI 1 shoe line. Their deep understanding of culture and creative storytelling is the perfect match for bringing the innovation and spirit of ANTA's collection to the U.S. market," states Irving. "Together, we're set to make a significant impact not just on the court, but in the communities whose culture continues to fuel passion for the game."

"ANTA's KAI 1 line is a celebration of diversity and creativity, crafted by our majority Black creative team in the U.S. It reflects the essence of basketball culture and Kyrie's artistic vision," says Sean Oshea, General Manager of ANTA US. "Our partnership with Kyrie Irving goes beyond design; it's about infusing the soul of community and the heart of the game into our products. The ANTA KAI 1 is where cutting-edge design meets the vibrant spirit of the streets, ready to empower a new era of athletes and enthusiasts both on and off the court," he adds. "In partnership with Burrell Communications Group, ANTA US is poised to deliver a narrative that not only captivates and engages, but also exemplifies our unwavering commitment to excellence across all facets of our brand story."

"A11Even Sports prides itself on forging partnerships that resonate with our talent's wants, needs and desire. This is why the introduction of Kyrie Irving's KAI 1 by ANTA, creatively managed by Burrell Communications Group, is a perfect match for our vision," Shetellia Riley Irving, CEO, relates. "We look forward to continuing to explore the potential within the ANTA family for our current and future clients."

Burrell Communications Group was founded in 1971 by renowned ad man Tom Burrell, who led the company for 33 years. Today, Burrell Communications Group is the largest U.S. agency specializing in communications to diverse audiences. The agency boasts a roster of premiere, blue-chip clients that lead in their respective categories, including McDonald's, Toyota, Comcast, Fidelity, Coca-Cola, FIFCO and the American Red Cross. For more information, visit burrell.com.

