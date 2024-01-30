Burrito Express Celebrates Homegrown Success with Seventh Valley Location and a Special Grand Opening Giveaway

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burrito Express, a cherished family-run Mexican restaurant founded in 1995 by Angel Marin Sr., is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its seventh location in the East Valley. Known for its authentic recipes, competitive prices, and a warm, family-friendly atmosphere, Burrito Express has become a staple in the local community.

Burrito Express - 744 W Elliot Road, Tempe AZ 85284
The new location upholds the tradition of delivering exceptional authentic Mexican cuisine, with a strong focus on community engagement and family values. "We're deeply rooted in the valley, and our growth here reflects our dedication to our community," said Angel and Mark Marin, sons of the founder. "This new outlet is more than just a restaurant; it's a symbol of our over 25 years in the valley and our enduring bond with the people we serve."

To celebrate this milestone, Burrito Express is hosting a special grand opening event at the new Kyrene location. The first 50 customers will receive free burritos for a year, marking a unique opportunity for the community to engage in the festivities and enjoy the flavors of Burrito Express.

Grand Opening Special:

  • Event: Grand Opening at Kyrene Location (744 W Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284)
  • Offer: Free burritos for a year for the first 50 customers
  • Details: Eligible participants will receive a gift card equivalent to 52 burritos, offering a taste of Burrito Express's diverse menu throughout the year.

Burrito Express currently operates six locations in Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert (2 locations), Scottsdale, and Tempe. The addition of the Kyrene location is set to further enhance the brand's presence, allowing more residents to savor their beloved Mexican dishes.

Members of the media are warmly invited to experience the new location and delve into the Burrito Express success story. For additional details or to arrange a visit, please contact Angel Marin @ [email protected] or (480) 415-9824.

About Burrito Express: Established in 1995 by Angel Marin Sr., Burrito Express began as a family-run Mexican restaurant with a vision of offering delivery, dine-in, take-out, and catering services. With now seven locations across the East Valley and Scottsdale, Burrito Express continues to serve up authentic Mexican cuisine in a welcoming and family-oriented setting.

Website: www.theburritoexpress.com

