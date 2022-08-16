Burritos Market Size to Grow by USD 1.44 billion due to Growing Popularity Of Latin American Cuisines | Technavio

Burritos Market Dynamics

The growing popularity of Latin American cuisines coupled with changing lifestyles and a rise in demand for healthy convenient food will drive growth.

The growing popularity of Latin American cuisines is notably driving the global burritos market growth. The popularity of Mexican food across the US is increasing, and the Hispanic population base is growing in the country, which creates new opportunities for the global burritos market. In addition, The demand for convenient food products has led to an increased demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) products, including packaged burritos, which can be cooked and consumed easily. The need for leisure time has increased the demand for convenient food products among consumers.

Fluctuations in raw material prices will limit growth.

A major challenge for almost all types of food service outlets is the fluctuation in the prices of food commodities and raw materials. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Price Index, which tracks international prices of the most-traded food commodities, averaged 100.9 points in October 2020, up 3.1% from September and 6.0% above its value in October 2019. Such fluctuations in prices often create problems in production; thereby, causing demand and supply gaps in the market.

Burritos Market Segment Insights

End-user

Foodservice Sector: The foodservice end-user sector held the largest burritos market revenue in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest share throughout the forecast period. The increasing number of foodservice outlets offering burritos is expected to help the market grow during the forecast period. Major foodservice chains like Chipotle Mexican Grill and Taco Bell, which offer Mexican foods, are planning to open new stores and expand their presence globally, which will help the market grow during the forecast period.

Retail Sector

Geography

North America : 49% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Mexico are the key markets for burritos market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and MEA. Improved living standards and the rise in the number of middle-class families will facilitate the burritos market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Burritos Market Vendor Landscape

The burritos market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as expanding their geographical presence and entering into long-term partnership contracts with the end-user to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The burritos market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the burritos market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Amys Kitchen Inc., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Nestle SA, Ruiz Food Products Inc., Tavistock Freebirds LLC, and YUM! Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. Vendors such as Amys Kitchen Inc. offer bean and rice burritos which are gluten-free and nondairy products.

Burritos Market 2021-2025 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our burritos market report covers the following areas:

Burritos Market Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist burritos market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the burritos market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the burritos market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of burritos market vendors

Burritos Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.79 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amys Kitchen Inc., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Nestle SA, Ruiz Food Products Inc., Tavistock Freebirds LLC, and YUM! Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

