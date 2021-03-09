Burritos Market to Grow by USD 1.44 Billion during 2021-2025|Evolving Opportunities with Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Conagra Brands Inc. |Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Burritos Market Analysis Report by End-user (Foodservice sector and Retail sector) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/burritos-market-industry-analysis

The burritos market is driven by the growing popularity of Latin American cuisines. In addition, the increasing number of burrito chains is anticipated to boost the growth of the burritos market.

The popularity of Mexican food across the US is increasing, and the Hispanic population base is growing in the country, which creates new opportunities for the global burritos market. The growing demand for foods with fresh ingredients and exotic flavors is driving the growth of Mexican food items like burritos. Major restaurant chains in the US controls a significant portion of the market's share, sell mainstream Mexican food. The increase in the number of Western and fast-food service restaurants also supports the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing Hispanic population base in the US drives the demand for Mexican foods like burritos.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Burritos Companies:

Amys Kitchen Inc.

Amys Kitchen Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers bean and rice burrito which is a gluten-free and non-dairy product.

Chick fil A Inc.

Chick fil A Inc. operates business through Restaurant service, and Catering. The company offers a hash brown scramble burrito which contains scrambled eggs and a blend of monterey jack and cheddar cheeses.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers various types of burritos including chicken burritos and others.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc. operates business through Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The company offers frozen burritos under the brand, evol.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. operates business through the Unified segment. The company offers various types of burritos including a fresh avocado burrito, bacon burrito, beef burrito, chicken and guac burrito, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Burritos Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Foodservice sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail sector - size and forecast 2020-2025

Burritos Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive Report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Global Specialty Food Ingredients Market- The specialty food ingredients market is segmented by application (bakery and confectionery, beverages, sauces and condiments, and others), geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA), and product (nutraceutical ingredients, flavors, specialty starches, acidulants, and others). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Gluten-free Food Market- The gluten-free food market is segmented by product (gluten-free bakery and confectionery products, gluten-free cereals and snacks, and other gluten-free food products), distribution channels (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

CONTENT

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Link: https://www.technavio.com/report/burritos-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio