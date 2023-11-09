Burritos Market to increase by USD 17.28 billion from 2022 to 2028- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The burritos market size is expected to grow by USD 17.28 billion from 2022 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of almost 7.12% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of Latin American cuisines is notably driving the burritos market. However, factors such as fluctuations in raw material prices may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (food service sector and retail sector), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the food service sector segment is significant during the forecast period. Some of the major food service chains that are planning to open new stores and expand their presence globally include Chipotle Mexican Grill and Taco Bell, which is contributing to the growth of the segment. In addition, factors such as the increasing urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and the high purchasing power of consumers is fuelling the growth of this segment, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America accounts for 53% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is driven by improved living standards and the rise in the number of middle-class families. In addition, most consumers, both men and women, in North America have busy schedules and therefore lead hectic lifestyles. Therefore, a majority of consumers prefer to head out to food service outlets such as burrito shops to have their breakfast. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The burritos market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amys Kitchen Inc., Camino Real Kitchens, Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Cofax Coffee, Conagra Brands Inc., El Chile Toreado, El Metate San Francisco, Hormel Foods Corp., Jack in the Box Inc., La Taqueria Taco Bar and Grill, Lucha Libre Taco Shop, Nestle SA, Papalote Mexican Grill, Ruiz Food Products Inc., Taqueria Can Cun, Taqueria La Cumbre, and YUM Brands Inc.

