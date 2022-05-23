Burrnationk9s Breeds Some of America's Finest XL Bullies and Pit Bulls with Excellent Temperaments and Physiques

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The decision to bring a dog into your home is a momentous one, not to be taken lightly. After all, dogs are a long-term commitment, so you should do your research and find the breed that's right for you first, then find a legitimate, ethical breeder to purchase from (assuming you don't want to adopt).

Burrnationk9s is a reputable breeding kennel based in Little Rock, Arkansas, specializing in breeding some of the finest American XL bullies and pit bulls in the country, if not the world. Founded in 2015 by professional basketball player and bully breed enthusiast Alandise Harris, Burrnationk9s is on a mission to ethically produce show-quality XL pit bulls and XL American bullies with excellent physiques and temperaments. What's more, the kennel offers a 20% discount to members of the military and a range of payment plans to help people with the financial side of purchasing their perfect puppy.

You can visit the Burrnationk9s main page to see exactly what the kennel is all about, and explore the website further to see details of the breeding studs and dams plus any current puppies for sale, useful blog posts, a list of frequently asked questions, and more.

Excellent breeding standards

Burrnationk9s aims to produce litters of exceptional pedigree in which each and every puppy has a great build, awesome health, and a wonderful nature. The kennel is passionate about preserving and improving the American bully and pit bull breeds, and ensures that all of its puppies conform to the United Kennel Club and American Kennel Club standards when it comes to health, temperament and physique.

The Burrnationk9s team has a combined experience of over 10 years of experience working with XL American bully breeds. This experience pays dividends, as the Burrnationk9s puppies for sale are top class, renowned both nationally and internationally for their excellent breeding excellence and rare color variations. Many of the puppies produced at the kennel have gone on to win titles across the world in show rings, such as 'best XL American bully in show' and 'best of breed'.

So, if you truly care about bully breeds and wish to purchase a puppy that is healthy, happy, and well adjusted, you can't go far wrong with contacting Burrnationk9s. The team there will vet you and your household, and if you're a good fit, you can look forward to welcoming home your new bundle of joy!

A good fit for families

XL American Bullies generally have amazing temperaments and impressive physical traits. They are usually incredibly loyal and eager to please, as well as being typically calmer and gentler than the original pit bull terrier breed. These traits mean they can make truly incredible, versatile companions if properly bred, trained and socialized. Indeed, puppies from Burrnationk9s have been known to make brilliant therapy dogs, service dogs, guard dogs, and family pets.

Burrnationk9s strives to breed and train (using positive reinforcement techniques) high-quality American bullies and XL pit bulls that are perfect for obedience, personal protection, companionship, and showing. The kennel raises its puppies in a loving family environment, and their health and wellbeing are top priority at every stage of their development. Burrnationk9s puppies are well socialized, having regular interactions with humans and other dogs in order to build decent temperaments.

Ethical breeding in the best interests of the breed is vital to Burrnationk9s, which is why all of its affiliate breeders are vetted to ensure they follow humane procedures for training and socializing their bully puppies. Burrnationk9s also conduct thorough checks on potential buyers to see if they will provide loving homes for the puppies. If you're as passionate about bully breeds as the Burrnationk9s kennel is, get in touch today to discover more.

More information

Founded by Alandise Harris (former Arkansas Razorback and current overseas professional basketball player), Burrnationk9s is a dog breeding company specializing in breeding and training pretty XL pit bull and XL American bully breeds of all colors for obedience, show and guard dog protection purposes. Burrnationk9s has trained and placed puppies/dogs with many mega stars like Offset (from the rap music group the Migos, NBA Champion Bobby Portis (of the Milwaukee Bucks), KJ Jefferson (of the Arkansas Razorbacks), any many more.

You can find out more about Burrnationk9s by visiting the website at https://www.burrnationk9s.com/about-burrnationk9s/ or by following on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Contact Person: Alandise Harris (Founder) Company: Burrnationk9s Address: 608 N Shackleford Rd.

Little Rock, Arkansas 72211

United States Contact Number: 5018 136 196 Email: [email protected] Website: https://www.burrnationk9s.com/

