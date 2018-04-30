Burroughs Appoints Ed Boyd as Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Lawson to Retire

PLYMOUTH, Mich., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Burroughs, Inc., the largest independent technology product and services company in the U.S. financial and retail market, has appointed Ed Boyd as the new Chief Executive Officer.



Andrew Lawson will be stepping down to enjoy his retirement. In speaking with Lawson on his retirement he shared, "With my career spanning well over 50 years of leading companies and value creation across multiple industries and countries, the time is right for a change in my life. My working life has far exceeded my expectations, and now I want to focus on some R & R and personal adventures and experiences."



Burroughs leadership will be transitioned to Boyd, who will become the new CEO on May 1, 2018. "Ed is steeped in the service ethic, and together with his deep knowledge of the company, our client expectations and industry, he will ensure continuity in achieving our mission of providing best in class service, creating a stable and safe environment for employees and value for our shareholders," Lawson said.



Boyd has 20 years of leadership experience in both information technology and operations management, including experience with public utilities, financial, insurance and field services. He joined Bantek West, Inc. in 2000 as the Director of Information Technology. In 2006, when Bantek acquired EFMark/Premium Armored Service, Boyd was promoted to VP of Information Technology to oversee technology and integration for the newly combined company. He most recently served as Vice President of Client Services with Burroughs.



"Ed has the experience, focus, and momentum needed to maintain the stability and continuity that Burroughs' customers value," Lawson said.



"I am very much looking forward to taking on the role of CEO at Burroughs," Boyd said on his new appointment. "We have a great team of experienced leaders, a strong foundation on service solutions and are positioned with significant momentum to expand and improve our focus on service offerings to deliver best in class service to clients in the financial and retail space."



Burroughs has provided industry-leading support for a diverse portfolio of cash automation products for over 20 years. In addition, Burroughs offers a full set of solutions for cash automation from ATMs, to recyclers, to assisted self-service.



Visit www.burroughs.com for more information.



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12705593



Press release distributed by PRLog

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burroughs-appoints-ed-boyd-as-chief-executive-officer-andrew-lawson-to-retire-300638693.html