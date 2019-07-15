Burroughs, Inc. Announces New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operations Officer

ELMHURST, Ill., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burroughs, Inc., the largest independent technology product and services company in the U.S. financial and retail market, is pleased to announce that Anson Martin has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In this role, Martin is responsible for the strategic performance of the company ‒ which starts with consistent value creation and delivery to customers with the highest integrity through a dedicated team of professionals built on character, experience and pride.

Burroughs is also pleased to announce that Ed Boyd, who had been serving as the acting CEO, was appointed Chief Operations Officer (COO), a new key role reporting directly to the CEO. As the COO, Boyd and his team will continue to focus on advancing Burroughs' operational excellence through technology, capabilities and proven processes to provide the highest level of service and support in the industry.

"These exciting changes are consistent with our strategy and commitment to better serve our customers, markets, employees and investors," said John Gatti, Chairman of Burroughs' Board of Directors. "We remain committed to strategic investments in order to grow the value and quality of solutions, service and support Burroughs brings to our customers and the markets we serve."

Martin is a proven leader with success in profitably growing the companies he has served in the U.S., Europe, Asia and South America. He joins Burroughs from the energy storage industry where he held a series of executive roles increasing in responsibility; general management, sales, business development and marketing for global enterprises. He holds an MBA in Global Management and International Marketing, BEng and Mechanical Engineering.

"I am extremely excited to join the Burroughs team and build on the legacy of such a long-established, 133-year brand," Martin said. "I look forward to reinforcing our value offering and relevance with our customers, focused on strengthening our relationships and consistently meeting their evolving needs as a trusted partner. In addition to our products and service offerings, we will focus on the customer experience as a key differentiator, and to position the company into adjacent applications and markets that will greatly benefit our customers from our unique competencies."

At Burroughs, we strive each and every day to consistently deliver our very best to our customers.

ABOUT BURROUGHS — Burroughs provides exceptional solutions, installation, service and support on third-party ATM, teller cash automation, smart safes, branch automation and self-service solutions throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with the nation's largest maintenance and support organizations and more than 500 Customer Service Engineers delivering comprehensive and customized solutions, support and maintenance nationwide. Visit www.burroughs.com for more information.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12778936

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Burroughs, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.burroughs.com

