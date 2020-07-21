Burroughs Introduces TransacTec™ Device as a Service - The Future of Transaction Technology

ELMHURST, Ill., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burroughs Inc., North America's largest independent service & integration provider for payment and transaction technology ecosystems, announced today the launch of TransacTec™ Device as a Service (DaaS). This turnkey solution provides financial institutions and retailers with an easy way to adopt cash automation technology cost-effectively.



TransacTec is a holistic approach to device management that facilitates an evolving ecosystem of technologies and solutions; best-in-class service, analytics, predictive logistics, next-gen remote managed services and project management.



TransacTec is the cost-effective flexible solution which revolutionizes the evolving future of commerce and transactions. Whether you're a small business or large financial institution; accessible, reliable, and sophisticated payment and transaction devices are now available with seamless and immediate implementation.



TransacTec's multi-vendor product line of smart safes (Liberty Series), cash recyclers (Freedom Series), self-service kiosks (Independence Series), ATMs (Patriot Series) and certified refurbished equipment is powered by Burroughs' extensive OEM-agnostic support from our extensive North American network of experts. Units feature built-in wireless connectivity and provisional credit readiness. In addition to hardware, our integrated solutions include software, middleware, and managed services. M2M (machine to machine) connectivity and software system interoperability leverage connected device (IoT) technology as a key emphasis. TransacTec™ also offers an exciting channel partner program designed for retail and financial institutions.



As Burroughs continues to expand its portfolio of solutions within the financial, retail, gaming, and emerging markets, TransacTec represents another example of transformational strategy in an era of constantly evolving technology and consumer preferences.



Anson Martin, Burroughs CEO, said, "We are excited to bring TransacTec to market. This is a game-changing innovative solution for our current and future customers, by integrating transaction technologies into a holistic solution in an affordable, easy to consume form. There are so many great technologies available to provide significant benefits to many businesses for; security, operational efficiency, business insights and more. However, these solutions are expensive and complex to onboard, implement, and maintain. TransacTec is the 'easy button' to removing the barriers of adoption."



About Burroughs



Burroughs is the largest independent service and integration provider for payment and transaction technologies in North America, and with a 134-year history of helping customers advance their cash management operations, Burroughs is the trusted partner for the full lifecycle management of technology ecosystems.



