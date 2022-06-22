Burrow Introduces Resale Program in Partnership with FloorFound

FloorFound's end-to-end recommerce platform allows consumers to purchase premium open-box and returned furniture at a discount - without supply chain holdups

Austin, Texas, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recommerce pioneer and leader FloorFound today announced a strategic partnership with leading direct-to-consumer furniture brand Burrow . With this partnership, Burrow and FloorFound hope to reduce waste and sidestep supply chain delays by reselling a number of its award-winning modular sofas, loungers, armchairs, and soon mattresses.

Now, through FloorFound, Burrow is offering high quality returned and open-box items at a discount through the FloorFound store . FloorFound's circular commerce platform includes a nationwide reverse logistics network and technology for intaking, grading, pricing and merchandising non-new items and powering resale channels. Burrow has sold hundreds of resale items to-date and plans to launch a branded resale portal on its flagship site www.burrow.com .

"Since the beginning, Burrow has been on a mission to reduce waste by designing furniture that's meant to last from home to home, and move to move. Our customers know what values are important to them, and our resale program enables people to purchase accessible ready-to-ship pieces while positively affecting the planet," said Stephen Kuhl, co-founder and CEO at Burrow. "This program makes it easy to shop for great furniture, have it delivered quickly, and at a great value – all while keeping oversized items out of landfills."

Through this partnership, Burrow can promote in-stock furniture that is ready to ship – a selection supplemented by the FloorFound resale items, which can be delivered to new buyers within weeks, not months. The average price of a Burrow piece offered through the FloorFound store is $800, with an average discount of 43%, indicating that shoppers are seeking quality, sustainability, and rapid delivery, in addition to value.

"With many industries impacted by supply chain complications, we know customers appreciate fast and free shipping – which Burrow has always offered," continued Kuhl. "Now, our FloorFound partnership means that we can return popular designs to the marketplace and connect buyers quickly with sought-after products."

Burrow designs high-quality, long-lasting furniture – and each piece is constructed using scratch-resistant surfaces and sustainable, stain-resistant fabrics. When customers rearrange their spaces or move to a new home, they can simply reconfigure Burrow pieces with modular add-ons and accessories for decades of enjoyment. This focus on durability and long-term customer relationships is a perfect match for FloorFound's mission to power the circular economy.

"By launching a recommerce channel that gives high-quality merchandise a second life, Burrow is moving away from the linear 'Make, Take, and Trash' model," said FloorFound founder and CEO Chris Richter. "Customers are happy because they can take delivery of resold items that are already here in the U.S., and they're helping conserve our planet's resources in the process."

About Burrow

Burrow is the clever, direct-to-consumer furniture company reinventing the way people furnish their home. The original Burrow sofa launched in 2017 to solve frustrations often associated with the furniture industry. Burrow uses extensive customer data and research to create the most convenient and comfortable end-to-end experience – and makes delivery, assembly, and reassembly (when moving) a snap with its brilliantly simple furniture systems. Burrow has been named one of the 10 most innovative retail brands in the world by Fast Company, and one of the 50 best inventions of the year by TIME. Headquartered in New York City, with stores in NYC, Boston, and Atlanta, customers can browse the entire catalog and set up virtual or in-person appointments at www.burrow.com.

About FloorFound

FloorFound is focused on protecting the planet by extending the lifecycle of oversized retail products. Founded with the mission of empowering a circular future for all retail, FloorFound's end-to-end Recommerce platform and extensive warehouse network simplify the complexities of oversized returns and resale, from coordination of item pickup and inspection to marketing, sales and revenue recovery. Joybird, Floyd Home, Burrow and Inside Weather rely on FloorFound to power their resale storefronts and drive traffic via the FloorFound marketplace. With FloorFound, large items can find new life and create new joy. For more information, visit https://floorfound.com/ .

