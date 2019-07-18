Burst Biologics publishes research on umbilical cord blood sourced allografts

BOISE, Idaho, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burst Biologics, a globally recognized institute in pharmaceutical research and tissue bank that services communities across the U.S., has published a research study entitled "Characterization of an umbilical cord blood sourced product suitable for allogeneic applications" in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal, Regenerative Medicine. This study is part of Burst Biologics' ongoing commitment to groundbreaking research.

The study focuses on a comprehensive overview of the quality attributes, clinical suitability, and efficacy of an umbilical cord blood (UCB) sourced allograft (BioBurst Rejuv), defined as a tissue graft from a donor of the same species.

Previous research has demonstrated that UCB contains cytokines and growth factors, components that are integral to bone consolidation and tissue repair.

"This current study addresses the unmet need for a uniform quality control framework to determine clinical suitability and safety of cord blood allografts," said Christopher D. Jones, CEO of Burst Biologics and a corresponding author of the paper. "This is the first known published report enumerating the tests to address identity, purity, safety, and potency for a UCB sourced allograft."

The Burst Biologics 2019 study reports on exosome based-therapy, which may be the next quantum leap in regenerative medicine. The published article identifies a unique liaison among UCB sourced allograft, host mesenchymal stem cells and their secreted exosomes that influences tissue regeneration in vivo.

"Based on these findings, clinical suitability of cord blood allografts must account for the non-cellular components while evaluating their promising role in tissue regeneration," stated Jones. "This study brings us one step closer to optimizing the bounds of regenerative medicine."

Summary of Findings

The cellular identity of BioBurst Rejuv was established by use of flow cytometry, a mass spectrometry based proteomic approach, and protein multiplexing testing.

Safety and purity were determined by microbiological screenings, graft-versus-host disease testing, and endotoxin values.

The non-cellular components were effective in promoting cell proliferation, migration, and neutralizing redox-stress in vivo.

Exosomes from mesenchymal stem cells (MSC) treated with a UCB sourced allograft demonstrated boosted potential for tissue regeneration.

Testing demonstrated that the UCB sourced allograft is functionally stable up to 2 years when stored at optimum conditions.

Regenerative medicine is defined as "creating living, functional tissues to repair, replace, or supplement tissues lost due to surgical procedures, age, disease, damage, or congenital defects." Advancements in this field are already impacting health and recovery for patients in a life-altering way.

"Burst Biologics has been pioneering research and product development since its inception," said Jones. "We are committed to exploring the unique attributes of UCB components and developing future applications that improve lives."

Read the full research article here.

