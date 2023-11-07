BURST Oral Care Announces Sponsorship of the UCLA Men's Basketball NIL Collective for 2023-2024 Season

BURST Oral Care

07 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting collaboration set to redefine oral care in the sports arena, BURST Oral Care proudly announces its partnership with Men of Westwood, the dynamic NIL collective for the UCLA Bruins Men's Basketball team. This groundbreaking alliance aims to transform oral hygiene from a mere necessity to a lifestyle choice, promoting overall health and wellness among student athletes.

Men of Westwood
BURST’s Curve Sonic Toothbrush in new Metallic Cobalt Blue colorway, perfect for all Men of Westwood fans

With student athletes dedicated to peak condition through nutrition, fitness, and recovery methods, BURST is excited to mirror this enthusiasm in the players' oral care routines. Committed to transforming oral hygiene from necessity to choice, BURST has collaborated closely with a community of over 35,000 Dental Professionals to ensure high-quality products at accessible prices for consumers.

With an unwavering commitment to providing superior oral care products, BURST is teaming up with the Men of Westwood to empower student athletes with cutting-edge tools and education. Each player will receive BURST's latest innovation, the Curve Sonic Toothbrush – a uniquely curved powerhouse with a sleek and portable design. The rechargeable battery with up to 75-day battery life ensures athletes can maintain oral hygiene on-the-go, supporting peak performance during their travels. The brand recently launched a Metallic Cobalt Blue colorway, perfect for all Men of Westwood fans.

"I am a proud UCLA Alumnus and so thankful for the opportunities my time there provided, as such, I am thrilled to partner with the Men of Westwood to enhance the well-being of our student athletes," states BURST Co-Founder and President Brittany Stewart. "BURST's mission is to create innovative, accessible products that address systematic oral health issues, and I cannot wait to share our offerings with the UCLA community."

Beyond the court, BURST will extend their partnership to the broader UCLA community through a series of engaging initiatives. Fans and athletes alike will benefit from BURST's commitment to education, with social media activations featuring Bruins' players showcasing their pre-game oral care rituals. Additionally, BURST will unveil charitable initiatives, further underscoring the company's dedication to providing high-quality, affordable oral care products and education for all.

"I have been a massive UCLA fan my entire life, and I founded The Men of Westwood to help UCLA athletes excel," says UCLA Alumnus Ken Graiwer, Founder and CEO of the NIL Collectives Men of Westwood. "Our partnership with BURST Oral Care will continue to ensure the success of the UCLA Bruins, both on and off the court, by providing them with superior wellness tools and proper oral care education to help keep them in top shape."

Witness the launch of this transformative partnership at the UCLA Bruins' game against UC Riverside on November 30th, 2023. Stay tuned for updates on the chosen charity partner and other exciting initiatives that will shape the future of oral health and wellness.

About BURST® Oral Care
BURST is a healthcare company on a mission to bring better oral hygiene to all with ultra-high quality, effective, enjoyable-to-use products. Since launching in 2017, BURST's main differentiator has been its partnership with and stewardship of the first and largest community of 35k+ Ambassador oral healthcare providers. In a novel coalition no other company successfully replicates, these dental professionals help BURST build the products they want to see for their patients. Together, they take a holistic approach to tackling systemic oral health issues as well as aesthetic ones by co-creating an innovative, accessible product suite and making it available through retailers, dental offices, D2C, and more.

For more information, visit burstoralcare.com and follow us @burstoralcare across social.

ABOUT MEN OF WESTWOOD
The Men of Westwood collectives were founded by top level UCLA supporters to provide assistance to UCLA student athletes. The collectives achieve this by cultivating, fostering and facilitating NIL opportunities with businesses, donors and fans to ensure success on and off the field.

For more info visit: http://www.menofwestwood.com

