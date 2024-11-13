BURST® Oral Care Expands Its Lineup with Next-Gen Teeth Whitening Breath Strips for a Brighter Smile and Fresh Breath

In a nation that runs on coffee, folks can now fuel their energy without fearing the consequences of stained teeth and coffee breath!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BURST Oral Care has once again pushed the boundaries of oral wellness with the launch of innovative Teeth Whitening Breath Strips, a fresh take on whitening that's set to change how we think about daily oral care. This new purse or pocket-essential combines cutting-edge whitening technology with a potent breath-freshening formula in one ultra-thin, easy-to-use, quick-dissolving strip.

The independent research study results speak for themselves. One Teeth Whitening Breath Strip

Teeth Whitening Breath Strips, courtesy of BURST Oral Care.

Kills 93% of bad-breath germs*

Whitens teeth up to 4 shades*

This product is incredibly easy to use, simply remove an individual strip from the packet, stick it on your teeth and let it go to work. Carry on chatting with your friends while your breath becomes delightfully minty and your teeth a lighter shade. No need to remove anything, it will have fully dissolved in just minutes.

"There is really nothing quite like this on the market. For anyone conscious of their breath, stains on their teeth or both this is the ideal solution. Simple, effective, and designed for everyday use." Says Co-Founder Hamish Khayat

The unique advanced formula combines proven whitening agents with enamel-strengthening ingredients to minimize sensitivity as it targets odor-causing sulfur compounds.

Hydrogen Peroxide (8%): A long trusted whitening agent that gently but effectively lifts surface stains for a whiter smile.

Hydroxyapatite: A research-backed mineral that reinforces enamel and protects againstsensitivity while whitening.

Zinc Acetate: Helps reduce plaque and promotes fresher breath by neutralizing volatile sulfurcompounds (VSCs) produced by bacteria.

' Just like with all our products teeth whitening breath strips were meticulously tested with our community of over 40,000 dental professionals" says Co-Founder Brittany Stewart.

'With each strip, you're experiencing years of research and input from real dental professionals who know what truly makes a difference in oral care."

Their feedback of the final product is incredible:

95% of dental professionals reported no sensitivity after use

94% said the strips effectively eliminated coffee breath in just minutes

The new Teeth Whitening Breath Strips are available in packs of 12 and can be purchased for $6.99 at burstoralcare.com . To learn more about the Teeth Whitening Breath Strips or explore BURST's full range of oral care products, visit burstoralcare.com .

*Based on independent lab study results. Data on file burstoralcare.com/clinical .

About BURST® Oral Care

BURST is a healthcare company on a mission to bring better oral hygiene to all with ultra-high quality, effective, enjoyable-to-use products. Since launching in 2017, BURST's main differentiator has been its partnership with and stewardship of the first and largest community of over 40,000 Ambassador oral healthcare providers. In a novel coalition no other company successfully replicates, these dental professionals help BURST build the products they want their patients to have. Together, they take a holistic approach to tackling systemic oral health issues as well as aesthetic ones by co-creating an innovative, accessible product suite and making it available through retailers, dental offices, D2C, and more.

