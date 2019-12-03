BURST Oral Care Launches Industry's First and Only Black Expanding Floss with Reusable Dispenser

"The holidays can lead to quite an increased risk for teeth and gum hiccups," warns Charlotte Stirk, RDH. "If you're travelling or gathering with friends and family this time of year, chances are it involves big meals and you won't be too concerned with oral hygiene habits! Hefty foods like turkey, corn on the cob and roast beef tend to get wedged right in between the molars where germs have a field day with your "leftovers." Then there's the constant sipping of tasty beverages that are definitely not pH balanced. And not to mention desserts - with cakes, pies and candy canes galore. Want to offset those risks? Make sure to pack floss in your overnight bag and don't forget to sip on water throughout each day."

The BURST Expanding Black Mint Eucalyptus Floss was developed in conjunction with BURST's Ambassador network of 25,000 dental professionals, with samples then developed for 1,000 specialists to test and improve on for over a year. As a result, it addresses the gap in the floss market that previously consisted of only two kinds of floss - thin, which was easier for patients to get in between their teeth but didn't grab enough plaque, and thick, which was more difficult for patients to fit in between their teeth.

The expanding technology of BURST floss gives you the best of both worlds, and BURST's oral care subscription model gives you the option of receiving the 32-yard bobbin as a refill in the mail every three months. This slides easily into your sleek, sustainable floss case, which is reusable and refillable, allowing you to do your bit for the planet.

"There are three main reasons patients give for why they don't floss - 'it's gross', 'it's hard' and 'I forget'," explains Stirk. "In my 22 years of being a registered dental hygienist, this has by far been my favorite floss because unlike other brands, BURST asked a huge community of dental professionals to help design the perfect floss - so we naturally tackled those three excuses. BURST has simplified flossing by sliding in between teeth so easily and expanding to fit the space, and I love how the black color shows you the plaque that's being removed - instant gratification! The mint eucalyptus flavor smells fresh and tastes amazing, making interdental cleaning much more pleasant. And finally, the convenience factor of a subscription service, means there's no way you can say you forgot to buy more."

Co-founded in 2017 by Hamish Khayat and Brittany Stewart, the duo launched the brand to get affordable sonic toothbrushes into people's hands, and have expanded to offer products that were formulated by BURST's Ambassador Community of dental professionals. BURST Expanding Black Mint Eucalyptus Floss is the latest release in its line up of high quality and affordable oral care products designed to empower people to take oral care into their own hands. BURST has revolutionized the oral care industry by making sonic oral care affordable and available through a direct ship subscription model.

About BURST Oral Care

BURST launched in 2017 and quickly became one of the fastest growing eCommerce companies in the US. A trailblazing subscription oral care company, BURST developed its premier sonic toothbrush in collaboration with a community of dental professionals. Determined to shake up a sector that has felt tired and dominated by large corporations for too long, its goal has always been to bring the finest oral care to everyone at a price that's fair, and to have fun while doing it. For more information, visit www.burstoralcare.com and follow @burstoralcare on Instagram.

SOURCE BURST Oral Care

Related Links

http://www.burstoralcare.com

