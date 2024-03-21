BURST OUT THE BUBBLY: BEBE REXHA AND PROVOCATIVO POISED TO DISRUPT THE SPARKLING WINE INDUSTRY THIS WOMEN'S MONTH

"I don't follow trends, I create them. Welcome to the new way to celebrate."

- Bebe Rexha for Provocativo

MIAMI, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - After amassing billions of streams, Grammy-nominated multi-platinum global superstar Bebe Rexha is set to revolutionize the world's fastest growing wine category with PROVOCATIVO, a brut sparkling Cava that embodies the perfect fusion of provocative flair and timeless elegance.

"PROVOCATIVO is about being vivacious, stylish, and fearlessly challenging the status quo, just how I like to live," comments Rexha. "It's about being provocative and Perfectly You".

Photo Courtesy: PROVOCATIVO (CNW Group/PROVOCATIVO)

Already available in select retail across the U.S and online in 44 states, PROVOCATIVO is taking on the world as it launches this quarter. With a growth in the production of sparkling wine up 57% since 2002 and an expected growth of 7% annually for the category, this $42 billion category is projected to increase to $58 billion by 2028.

Bebe Rexha is now the largest shareholder in PROVOCATIVO, demonstrating a shift in the traditionally male dominated beverage alcohol industry. As a Cava drinker, Rexha fell in love with the taste and the brand ethos of PROVOCATIVO, seeing it as an extension of herself. An unrivaled talent with a charismatic personality, the Staten Island native plans to disrupt the sparkling wine category with the same bold attitude that she brings to the stage.

"PROVOCATIVO is about courage, spontaneity, celebration and self-acceptance," comments Hans Christian Holst, CEO, PROVOCATIVO. "The sparkling wine category is surging amongst the Gen Z, and no one better personifies this generation than cultural disruptor Bebe Rexha. We are here to transform the sparkling wine category."

PROVOCATIVO is the first luxury Cava of its kind. Made using the traditional Champagne method, PROVOCATIVO is crafted with luxurious flair, embodying the bold and artistic vision of the brand. Bebe Rexha brings a fresh perspective and her bubbly personality to the sparkling wine category with the release of PROVOCATIVO, directing well deserved attention to the quality of Cava that is often unknown by the average consumer.

"Cava embodies similar characteristics to traditional Champagne," adds Holst. "Many people drink champagne, but those in the know (like Bebe) prefer the quality of Cava."

PROVOCATIVO is award-winning in design and flavor, receiving multiple prestigious awards at the 2021 PR%F Awards, known as one of the largest wine and spirits competitions in the world and powered by Food and Beverage Magazine. PROVOCATIVO was unanimously named the 100 Points 'Century Club' Award Winner by all 70 judges for Branding and Marketing, the highest award given. Additionally, PROVOCATIVO was awarded the Double Gold for its high-quality and approachable flavor profile. Made using the traditional method in the heart of Vilafranca del Penedès, Spain, it is a sparkling testament to the team's unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and surpassing expectations.

PROVOCATIVO believes fun comes in all sizes, offering its flagship Brut Cava in both 750ml bottles and magnums. Provocativo is available online direct to consumer in 40 states and will be available in select retail outlets in most US states, the UK, Spain, Bermuda, and Norway this year.

"The world used to celebrate with a glass of champagne, but I've never been one to follow the norm," adds Rexha. "I enjoy good times with great people and when I pop a bottle of PROVOCATIVO, it gets the party started!"

For more information about Provocativo globally, please visit www.provocativo.com.

ABOUT BEBE REXHA

If there's one refrain that follows Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and cultural sound-shaper Bebe Rexha, it's this: expect greatness, and expect it constantly. It's a refrain that echoes throughout the global hitmaker's third studio album, Bebe ("the album I needed to make") – a sumptuously woven tapestry of sounds and influences that finds Bebe – who's achieved a massive 16 billion total global streams – at her most introspective and mature, tracing her growth through life, love, and everything in between. Heavy on dance but anchored in its entirety by Bebe's career-best song writing and singing, Bebe is an album that brims with lyrical highlights, sparkles with nostalgia, and pulses with sleek production and sonic propulsion. A progression in every sense, Bebe takes listeners on a journey hand-in-hand with its storyteller, and we promise: it's a trip you'll want to take over and over again. www.beberexha.com

ABOUT PROVOCATIVO

PROVOCATIVO is blended and bottled in the heart of Cava country, located in Vilafranca del Penedès, Spain. A sparkling wine made using the traditional champagne method, PROVOCATIVO takes selected Macabeo, Xarello and Parellada grapes through a second fermentation that happens within the bottle. PROVOCATIVO is award-winning in design and flavor, receiving multiple prestigious awards at the 2021 PR%F Awards, known as the largest spirits competition in the world and was also named the 100 Points 'Century Club' Award Winner for Branding and Marketing, well as Double Gold for its high-quality and approachable flavor profile. www.provocativo.com.

SOURCE PROVOCATIVO