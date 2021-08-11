BurstIQ & Blink Science Partner to Bring Blockchain Enabled Data Exchange to blinkHEALTHPASS™, an Enterprise Business Solution That Enables Organizations to Return to Work Safely by Verifying an Individual's Health Status Prior to Entry

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ , the leading provider of blockchain enabled data exchange solutions, announced today that new partner, Blink Science , will be using BurstIQ's LifeGraph® Network to provide customers with greater control over how their data is collected, used, and shared through their blinkHEALTHPASS™.

blinkHEALTHPASS™ matches 3rd-party COVID test and vaccination data to employee and student records, enabling organizations to create their own bubble at each place of operation, mitigating business risk while fully reopening.

Blink Science

"Our partnership with BurstIQ and their blockchain-enabled data exchange will provide blinkHEALTHPASS™ users with greater access and control over how their data is used and shared," said Eric Doherty , President of Blink Science. "Their secure and person-centric approach to data ownership, consent and governance will play a vital role in the introduction of blinkTEST™, bringing smart instant edge diagnostics to help underserved communities, individuals, families and doctors make smarter decisions."

Blink Science is developing a point-of-care diagnostic platform, blinkTEST™ , that will provide instant test results using ultra low-cost disposable test strips and a handheld reader, fully integrated with blinkHEALTHPASS™. The blinkTEST™ platform will be a novel entrant to the growing edge diagnostics market which is moving health products and services away from centralized data models towards a decentralized approach. Edge diagnostic products allow consumers to access health solutions on demand, on their terms. BurstIQ's LifeGraph® Network provides life science companies like Blink Science with the toolkit to support edge diagnostic products, build customer trust, and launch connected, AI enabled services. LifeGraph® offers a secure and person-centric approach to data ownership, consent, and governance. It connects data across health and life, so products are smarter, and people are empowered to live their healthiest life. It's just one of the numerous ways that BurstIQ is supporting the health and life sciences industry to thrive in a connected, person-centric world.

"Our collaboration with Blink Science is another way that BurstIQ is accelerating accessible care for communities around the world," says Rob Lubeck, BurstIQ Chief Growth Officer. "blinkTEST™ will rapidly diagnose viruses and diseases so people can take better control over their health journey. That's what LifeGraph® is all about."

To learn more about BurstIQ's partnership with Blink Science and the collaboration that makes this launch successful, please contact us at [email protected].

About BurstIQ™

BurstIQ is the leading provider of blockchain-enabled data solutions for the identity, healthcare, and life sciences industries. The company's secure data exchange network combines blockchain, multi-layered governance and best-in-class security to build multi-dimensional profiles, called LifeGraphs®, of people, places, and things, and empower the connections between them. LifeGraph® Network allows organizations to manage the ownership and sharing of sensitive data, with consent, governance and process automation built in. The result is a global, secure data network that allows health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharma & life science companies and governments to collaborate, share, discover and build the impossible.

About Blink Science

At Blink Science , we endeavor to maximize global health with high-tech, low-cost medical diagnostics and health information technologies. Our goal is to revolutionize point-of-care (POC) testing to ensure safe, fast, precise diagnosis and treatment for acute and chronic conditions that impact people throughout the world. This revolutionary test is set to change the world of diagnostic testing.

For more information visit: https://blinkscience.com

