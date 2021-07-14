BurstIQ & FlowMetric Life Sciences Partner to develop VaxEffect™, a diagnostic Platform for COVID-19 Immune Response Testing

DENVER, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain enabled data exchange solutions, announced today that longtime partner FlowMetric Life Sciences, launched their novel vaccine immune response test, VaxEffect™. BurstIQ has worked closely with FlowMetric to develop the secure data management network that provides VaxEffect's customers with greater access and control over how their data is used and shared.

The VaxEffect™ platform empowers both patients and providers to make more informed health decisions using the innovative VaxEffect test, which can quantitatively measure and track the strength of a person's immune response to COVID-19 vaccination or natural exposure, both now and over time. Providers can learn more and order the VaxEffect™ test by visiting www.vaxeffect.com.

"The goal of the collaboration with BurstIQ was to bring the VaxEffect™ COVID-19 vaccine immune response test and powerful personalized results to health care providers and their patients. We believe the VaxEffect™ test will be especially important for patients with immunocompromised conditions such as those fighting cancer, diabetes or auto-immune issues who may have not generated a strong immune response to the vaccine," noted Grant Morgan, Ph.D., General Manager of VaxEffect™ and EVP of FlowMetric Life Sciences Inc. "After a year and half of health uncertainty, we're excited to launch this project so that patients can take back control and make life-changing, informed decisions on the future of their health."

VaxEffect™ is an early entrant to the growing edge diagnostics market which is moving health products and services, and their associated data, away from centralized data models towards a decentralized approach in which consumers are able to access health solutions on demand, wherever they are. BurstIQ's LifeGraph® Network provides life science companies like FlowMetric with the tools to support edge diagnostics and treatments. LifeGraph® offers a secure and person-centric approach to data ownership, consent and governance. It connects data across operational and clinical processes for better coordination, automation and intelligence, and it provides the framework for companies like FlowMetric to bring new data-centric services to their customers, so providers and patients can do more with their data. It's just one of the numerous ways that BurstIQ is helping the health and life sciences industry thrive in a connected, person-centric world.

"Our collaboration with VaxEffect™ is another way that we, at BurstIQ, are pushing data to the edge," says Amber Hartley, BurstIQ Chief Strategy Officer. "Our goal is to enable patients to connect their VaxEffect™ testing data with other health and personal data so they can get better control over their data and use it to make the apps and services they use smarter and more personalized. That's what LifeGraph® is all about."

To learn more about BurstIQ's partnership with VaxEffect™ and the collaboration that makes this launch successful, please contact us at [email protected].

About BurstIQ™

BurstIQ is the leading provider of blockchain-enabled data solutions for the identity, healthcare and life sciences industries. The company's secure data exchange network combines blockchain, multi-layered governance and best-in-class security to build multi-dimensional profiles, called LifeGraphs®, of people, places and things, and empower the connections between them. LifeGraph® Network allows organizations to manage the ownership and sharing of sensitive data, with consent, governance and process automation built in. The result is a global, secure data network that allows health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharma & life science companies and governments to collaborate, share, discover and build the impossible.

About VaxEffect™

The experienced team of scientists at FlowMetric Diagnostics, a division of FlowMetric Life Sciences Inc. (FlowMetric), has introduced VaxEffect, the world's first COVID-19 vaccine immune response test built upon superior Flow Cytometry technology. The VaxEffect COVID-19 Immune Response Test quantitatively assesses, now and over time, an individual's immune response to all COVID-19 vaccines currently approved for use in the US under the FDA's EUA.

FlowMetric is a globally recognized life sciences company with over a decade of experience combining its deep expertise in immunology with multiparameter high-throughput Flow Cytometry, supporting many of the world's leading healthcare companies in their drug development and vaccine initiatives.

For more information visit: www.vaxeffect.com

Press Contacts:

BurstIQ:

Amber Hartley

[email protected]

888.355.7345

FlowMetric Life Sciences:

Grant Morgan

[email protected]

800.VAX.2497

