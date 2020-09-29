BurstIQ Announces Partnership with Tech Mahindra to Offer Provider Data Management and Identity Data Management Services Worldwide

PDM allows health systems, payers, and government agencies to establish collaborative networks for participants to contribute, verify, and access information about health professionals. The solution increases real-time accuracy and consistency of provider data and reduces both cost and risk for health service organizations.

IDM supports know-your-customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), and other identity services by managing the secure management, verification, and exchange of verified identity information. The solution combines blockchain with best-in-class security to increase transparency, accountability, trust, and security of these systems.

Tech Mahindra and BurstIQ are offering both solutions to Tech Mahindra's extensive network of clients starting today. In addition to solving critical high-cost needs in the area of data integrity and data exchange, both solutions provide a foundation on which Tech Mahindra's clients can support a broad array of connected services: B2B data exchange, consumer engagement, dynamic consent, and more.

Bundling the BurstIQ platform with Tech Mahindra's award-winning technology integration services allows the companies to combine their respective strengths and offer a truly best in class service offering.

"The future of identity and credential management relies on the ability to verify and share data in a way that is seamlessly connected, traceable, and private," says Rajesh Dhuddu, VP & Practice Leader for Blockchain & Cybersecurity. "The PDM and IDM solutions that we are launching with BurstIQ provide the entire end-to-end solution for organizations to streamline identity verification and management services, saving hundreds of millions of dollars annually."

"Tech Mahindra understands that data integrity, trust, and secure exchange are critical to almost every modern business process," says Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ. "This partnership will make the future of connected services a reality for thousands of organizations around the globe, ushering in a transformation in how the world manages and shares sensitive personal information."

