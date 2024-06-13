BurstIQ Attains TX-RAMP Level 2 Certification to Support Secure Data Exchange in Texas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ, a leading provider of secure data management solutions, proudly announces that it has achieved full TX-RAMP (Texas Risk and Authorization Management Program) Level 2 certification, valid for three years. This certification underscores BurstIQ's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance, ensuring that their advanced data management platform, LifeGraph®, meets rigorous state and federal requirements.

TX-RAMP is a stringent security framework designed to safeguard sensitive information and systems. By achieving Level 2 certification, BurstIQ demonstrates its robust security posture, enabling the company to better serve its public sector clients in the state of Texas.

"We are thrilled to receive the TX-RAMP Level 2 certification," said Brian Jackson, COO & President of BurstIQ. "This achievement validates our unique approach to providing secure and compliant data exchange solutions through proprietary privacy-enhancing technology, and it positions us to expand our services within the state of Texas and beyond."

The TX-RAMP Level 2 certification process involves comprehensive evaluations of a company's security policies, procedures, and practices. BurstIQ's successful completion of this process highlights its ability to protect sensitive data against evolving cyber threats. The LifeGraph Platform delivers a collection of blockchain and Web3 technologies, purpose-built for the secure sharing of data, making data more trustworthy and valuable across enterprises and partner/customer ecosystems.

With this certification, BurstIQ is well-positioned to support a wide range of clients, including government agencies and public institutions, in their efforts to manage and exchange data securely. The company expects to expand StateRAMP certification to include additional states in the coming months.

For more information about BurstIQ, please visit burstiq.com .

About BurstIQ

BurstIQ's LifeGraph is an advanced data management platform that enables secure, transparent, and efficient data management for businesses across various industries. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, BurstIQ empowers organizations to quickly integrate data from any source so they can create a trustworthy business ecosystem. The platform applies knowledge graphs to make data more accessible and to deliver insights that optimize processes, reduce risk, and personalize customer solutions across their ecosystems. With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centricity, BurstIQ continues revolutionizing industries and setting new standards in enterprise blockchain-powered Web3 solutions.

Contact:

Leanne Atencio

[email protected]

303.5880517

SOURCE BurstIQ