BurstIQ Completes Its Sixth Annual Independent SOC 2 Type II Audit, Continuing a Legacy of Best-in-Class Data Security

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ , a pioneering provider of advanced data management solutions for the secure handling and sharing of data, has passed its independent SSAE 18, SOC 2 Type II audit for 2023 - the 6th consecutive year of SOC 2 Type II compliance for the company.

Since 2018, the company's secure data platform, powered by LifeGraph®, has passed the audit with zero exceptions - the highest level possible.

BurstIQ maintains its distinction as the sole blockchain-enabled data platform to attain compliance certification under SOC 2 Type II audit requirements for six consecutive years. The audit, conducted by the independent CPA firm Linford & Co., evaluates hundreds of technical and operational security controls implemented by the company.

BurstIQ's continued SOC 2 Type II compliance underscores the significance of LifeGraph's technology enhancements, further solidifying BurstIQ's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in secure data management solutions. Recognized for its robust security features aligned with NIST standards, HIPAA, GDPR compliance, and adherence to emerging privacy laws, LifeGraph facilitates a secure data exchange across organizations and business ecosystems.

"This year's audit marks a significant milestone as we integrate cutting-edge technology to enhance our customers' data management capabilities while maintaining the best-in-class security we're known for," explains Tyson Henry, CTO of BurstIQ. "The LifeGraph platform draws on decades of cybersecurity experience to incorporate security, privacy, granular ownership, active metadata, consent, exchange, and governance into the platform's foundational knowledge graph structures. With this combination of capabilities, LifeGraph fosters deeper trust and intelligence, which drives greater revenue and impactful outcomes."

LifeGraph's reputation as a global leader in blockchain-enabled secure data management technologies is reinforced by accolades from Gartner, Red Herring, CB Insights, Frost & Sullivan, Mirror Review, Lexis Business Insights, Deep Analysis, the Enterprise Blockchain Awards, and others.

The 2023 SOC audit report, as well as past years' reports, are available upon request to all BurstIQ partners.

LifeGraph® by BurstIQ redefines the potential of organizational data. This next-generation data platform integrates advanced data management, privacy-enhancing technology, and knowledge graphs, transforming data into your organization's ultimate superpower. Eliminate silos with a single, secure source of truth. LifeGraph reveals hidden connections within complex data sets, aligning with human and machine thinking for easier and more insightful analysis and powerful collaboration.

Organizations use LifeGraph to elevate legacy data lakes and warehouses into dynamic, secure, and person-centric data ecosystems that deliver value to everyone involved. With LifeGraph you can quickly address today's problems and business initiatives and ignite the spark of innovation to help your organization not only keep pace but set the tempo for the future.

