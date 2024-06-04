BurstIQ Recognized as a Sample Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms Report

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ, a leading data management innovator, announced its inclusion as a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms today. The report highlights, "As the healthcare industry races toward interoperability compliance and mastery, a new class of vendor is providing robust integration and interoperability capabilities and services. Healthcare CIOs can use this guide to understand the new health data management platform market."

Gartner

"As healthcare leaders increasingly invest in data and analytics infrastructure, the LifeGraph Platform offers a technologically advanced tool to guide this transformative journey," remarked Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ. "We are excited to be recognized by Gartner as a sample vendor, validating our efforts to deliver innovative solutions that ease the stressors of data privacy and regulatory compliance and uncover trustworthy insights that drive tangible value for our clients within healthcare and beyond."

According to the report, HDMPs address critical challenges in healthcare data management by offering features such as: HDMP solutions offer the following standard capabilities:

Acquire and integrate: The ability to expedite the acquisition of healthcare data using accelerators and industry standards and the integration, often using AI, to automate data quality, cleansing and normalization.





Manage and organize: Ensuring data is managed according to privacy, security and access rules and organized appropriately to end-user consumption requirements.





Enrich and deliver: A means to hook back into workflows for closed-looped analytics and direct patient care.

The LifeGraph platform falls into the health data fabric category providing active metadata, data catalogs, data preparation and delivery, orchestration and DataOps, and knowledge graph enriched with semantics. The platform also meets mandatory features such as FHIR-enabled foundation and cloud-based architecture.

Purpose-built for the secure handling of sensitive data, the platform is an end-to-end data management solution and a trustworthy foundation for advanced AI and machine learning capabilities. BurstIQ's inclusion in the report underscores its commitment to redefining data management, empowering organizations to unlock actionable insights and drive better patient outcomes.

For more information about BurstIQ and its next-gen data solutions or to see the platform in action, visit BurstIQ.com.

Gartner, Market Guide for Health Data Management Platforms, By Laura Craft, 2 May 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BurstIQ

LifeGraph® by BurstIQ redefines the potential of organizational data. This next-generation data platform integrates advanced data management, privacy-enhancing technology, and knowledge graphs, transforming data into your organization's ultimate superpower. Eliminate silos with a single, secure source of truth. LifeGraph reveals hidden connections within complex data sets, aligning with human and machine thinking for easier and more insightful analysis and powerful collaboration.

Organizations use LifeGraph to elevate legacy data lakes and warehouses into dynamic, secure, and person-centric data ecosystems that deliver value to everyone involved. With LifeGraph, you can quickly address today's problems and business initiatives and ignite the spark of innovation to help your organization not only keep pace but also set the tempo for the future.

Media Contact:

Leanne Atencio

[email protected]

303.5880517

SOURCE BurstIQ