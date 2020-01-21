BurstIQ's Secure Health Data Network Passes 2019 Independent SOC Audit

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based data network solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that the company has successfully passed its 2019 independent SSAE 18, SOC 2 Type 2 audit. This is the second annual SOC audit that the company has undergone (2018 audit). In both years, the company's blockchain-based data platform has passed the audit with zero exceptions – the highest level possible. BurstIQ remains the only blockchain platform to receive compliance certification under SOC 2 Type 2 audit requirements. The audit was performed by independent CPA firm Linford & Co.

BurstIQ provides enterprise-level data solutions to health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharma & life science companies and governments. The private, permissioned data network uses NIST security standards and is fully compliant with HIPAA and GDPR. The BurstIQ Platform is globally recognized as the world's leading blockchain platform for on-chain management and secure, compliant sharing of highly sensitive data, including health and identity data. The company has been recognized as a global leader in blockchain by Red Herring, CB Insights, Frost & Sullivan, Mirror Review, Lexis Business Insights, and others.

Brian Jackson, COO of BurstIQ, praised the team behind the award-winning platform: "We have an exceptional team that works tirelessly every day to ensure that the BurstIQ Platform offers truly best-in-class security and performance. This certification is proof of that commitment and a reflection of decades of experience safeguarding data for enterprise healthcare providers, financial providers, and government agencies. And our partners understand the importance of this work – SOC 2 Type 2 compliance allows us to pass health system security audits in a matter of days, not months. For our partners, that translates directly to revenue."

The full audit report is available upon request to all BurstIQ platform partners.

BurstIQ is the leading provider of blockchain-enabled data network solutions for the healthcare industry. The company's private, permissioned data network allows health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharma & life science companies and governments to unlock the full potential of health-related data. The platform uses blockchain, Big Data, machine intelligence, and granular data ownership and consent to build longitudinal profiles of people, places, and things and empower the interactions between them.

