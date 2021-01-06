BurstIQ's Secure Health Data Network Passes 2020 Independent SOC Audit

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ, the leading provider of blockchain-based data network solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that the company has successfully passed its 2020 independent SSAE 18, SOC 2 Type 2 audit. This is the third annual SOC audit that the company has undergone (2019 audit, 2018 audit). In all three years, the company's blockchain-based data platform has passed the audit with zero exceptions – the highest level possible. BurstIQ remains the only blockchain-enabled health data platform to receive compliance certification under SOC 2 Type 2 audit requirements. The audit was performed by independent CPA firm Linford & Co.

BurstIQ provides enterprise-level data solutions to health systems, payers, digital health companies, pharma & life science companies and governments. The company's secure data exchange network uses NIST security standards and is fully compliant with HIPAA and GDPR. The BurstIQ Platform is globally recognized as the world's leading blockchain platform for management and secure sharing of highly sensitive data, including health and identity data. The company has been recognized as a global leader in blockchain by Red Herring, CB Insights, Frost & Sullivan, Mirror Review, Lexis Business Insights, Deep Analysis, and others.

"Data security is in our DNA," says Tyson Henry, CTO of BurstIQ. "Our team has decades of experience building and testing high-security data networks, so they understand what it takes to achieve full SOC compliance. For our partners, security translates to trust. It means they can focus on bringing health and identity solutions to market faster, because all of their back-end data infrastructure is taken care of. And that translates to revenue."

The full audit report is available upon request to all BurstIQ partners.

BurstIQ is the leading provider of blockchain-enabled data solutions for the healthcare, identity, and life sciences industries. The platform provides everything organizations need to build secure, connected data solutions in one easy platform. From building trusted and verified profiles, to enforcing ownership and consent, to automating secure data exchanges workflows, BurstIQ brings it all together. The platform is used by large and small enterprises all over the world to create transformative solutions in provider data management, credentialing, patient engagement, revenue cycle, collaborative research, health information exchange (HIE), and more.

