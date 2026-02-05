Burt Wolf, Public Television's Travels & Traditions Host Has Passed Away

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep sorrow that Natalia Wolf announces that her husband, Burt Wolf, passed away peacefully on January 31 at their home in Switzerland, surrounded by the love of his family.

Burt Wolf was the creator and host of the series Travels & Traditions, airing nationally on public television stations with WKNO Public Media as its presenting station for twenty-three seasons. A pioneer of travel and food journalism, Wolf focused on helping audiences understand the world through history, culture, and everyday human experience. His work spanned more than four decades on PBS, and he also produced programs and segments for CNN, ABC, and the Discovery Channel.

Beyond television, he wrote a weekly column for The Washington Post, contributed regularly to Salon.com, and edited and published books. His professional life also included running a restaurant, working in the travel industry, and producing museum-quality photographs.

