Burton Construction Solidifies Vision with New Leadership Structure

Cullen Burton, son of company founder Brad Burton, has spent the last 12 years learning the business and gaining invaluable industry knowledge and will now step into the role of president, while Shawn McAlpin will focus on his new role as CEO. With this new structure, Cullen and Shawn will be able to utilize their skills to enable Burton to grow further while maintaining the personality and integrity of the family business.

The organization remains focused on Brad's clear vision–to provide a service unmatched by competitors. Through experience and commitment, and under the stewardship of Shawn McAlpin, Burton went through significant growth, including the opening of a new office in Austin. Separating the important roles of company president and CEO was a natural step to ensure the expertise and drive of both Cullen and Shawn remain at the heart of Burton as it evolves.

"During the past several years we have seen our business grow and expand geographically within Texas," stated Cullen Burton, President of Burton Construction. "I couldn't be more proud of our team for maintaining the high standards set out by my father more than a decade ago. Shawn has been with the business since its inception and is integral to fulfilling our plans. His 27 years of industry experience brings invaluable knowledge to his new role as CEO. I look forward to working closely with him and celebrating the future with our team as we continue to deliver quality construction projects for our clients."

Commenting on his role as CEO, Shawn McAlpin stated, "Burton earned its reputation as a firm that delivers and remains committed to client service. It's something Brad believed in strongly, and everyone in our business understands this approach is critical to our ongoing success. It was an honor to take the helm and now help fulfill Brad's dream of Cullen taking over the business. I've worked with Cullen for over 12 years, and he is ready to be president. I'm grateful to play a key role in the day-to-day direction of the business going forward, while Cullen ensures the vision and values of Burton remain embedded in our company culture. I'm excited for our future."

About Burton Construction

Headquartered in Houston, Burton Construction is a commercial construction company with a dynamic approach to customized, high-end construction and high-end interiors. Founded in 2004, Burton Construction's all-encompassing services include: design build, design assist, and competitive bids. With attention to details, Burton blends industry-specific elements into each building and brings a world of experience to the craft of commercial construction. www.burtonconstruction.com

