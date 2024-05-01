BURTON HOUSE BEVERLY HILLS, A TRIBUTE PORTFOLIO HOTEL TO DEBUT IN MAY

A new modern lifestyle boutique hotel to step out on the scene following a multimillion-dollar renovation

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burton House Beverly Hills, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel by Marriott will open on May 8 as the city's premier contemporary lifestyle boutique hotel. Inspired by the founder of Beverly Hills, Burton Edmond Green, the imaginative, personality driven hotel will pay homage to the city's rich history and serene landscape, while embracing a modern edge. Burton House will breathe new life into the space, following an extensive, multimillion-dollar transformation overseen by the Asset Management Team at Seaview Investors, LLC . The hotel will boast 186 guest rooms; an exciting dining and social concept called Emerald Lounge; 1,000 sq. ft. of meeting space; a fitness center featuring state-of-the-art equipment; and a 1,100 sq ft yoga studio. Burton House Beverly Hills joins Marriott Bonvoy's Tribute Portfolio, the brand's growing, global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design, vibrant social scenes, and sincere service. Beverly Hills' newest hotel is managed by Azul Hospitality Group , a San Diego-based hospitality management platform that provides an innovative approach to maximizing performance.

Burton House Beverly Hills, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel by Marriott

Design

Wimberly Interiors was oversaw the interior design for Burton House. Wimberly used historic architectural details and comfortable furnishings to bring the casual glamour of 1930's Beverly Hills into the modern era. Warm tones and natural materials laid a foundation reminiscent of Beverly Hills' original natural beauty. In comparison, artsy details, and thoughtfully curated moments layer in an elegance synonymous with Southern California cool. Bold colors and textures reinforce the residential feel creating a chic, yet relaxed style. The award-winning design firm worked with Eaton Fine Art to curate the stunning collection of art found throughout the suites and public spaces.

Lobby and Emerald Lounge

Throughout the lobby can be found many of the characteristics of both Hollywood Regency and Art Deco styles, with mirrored wall treatments, lacquered and metallic finishes on the furniture, vibrant colors, vivid contrasting patterns that produce striking pairings, and the signature use of black and white, such as a checkerboard floor in the lobby's dining area. The lobby, which was designed to spark social connections, boasts two entrances, one from the main street and one from the parking garage, which offers valet service.

Upon entering the lobby, guests will be greeted by the stunning Emerald Lounge, an allusion to Beverly Hills' bold and beautiful greenery. The indoor-outdoor California-Mediterranean restaurant offers breakfast; a coffee bar serving espresso drinks and pastries; and a social gathering bar offering a delectable selection of creative cocktails and lite bites in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. The glamorous ambiance of Emerald will be complemented by delicious signature dishes such as flatbreads, salads, and other items both plant-based and meat-inclusive. There will also be an onsite market offering fresh snacks and meals to-go.

Accommodations

The hotel features modern and vibrant oversized guestrooms, including King Studios, Queen Studios, Two-Bedroom Extended Stay Suites, and Two- and One-Bedroom Suites. Each room comes complete with separate sleeping and living areas, a sofa bed, and 55-inch TVs. Kitchenettes come complete with convection/microwave ovens, refrigerators, coffee/tea service, and sitting areas. Bathrooms boast walk-in showers and large vanities. All accommodations feature Source Adage bath amenities. As one of the premier hotels primed for extended stays in Beverly Hills, Burton House will provide guests the comfort and size of a rental home along with the amenities and genuine service of an upscale hotel.

The guestrooms feature a bold mix of colors and an eclectic dialogue of materials that were used to reflect the period of when Beverly Hills was being developed, interpreted through a modern lens. Graphic wallpaper framing the bed was inspired by the natural topography of southern California, while the nightstands paid homage to the architecture of the 1930's. The furniture reflects a lot of the art deco and post war modernism that was prevalent during Burton E. Green's time. From the lighting to the dining chairs, each piece of furniture was curated and designed to create a new perspective and mirror the essence of that time.

Fitness & Wellness

Burton House Beverly Hills was created with wellness in mind. Its fitness studio features Peloton bikes, a recumbent bike, treadmills, weights and a weight machine, and an accessory rack. It also features a 1,100 sq ft yoga room for group and individual practice, which will be programmed with group classes throughout the week.

Burton House Beverly Hills offers over 1,000 square feet of versatile event and meeting space that seats up to 80 people. The hotel welcomes dogs for an additional fee.

Burton House Beverly Hills, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel participates in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the new hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

As part of the hotel's opening, Burton House Beverly Hills has a special introductory offer of 15% off, valid for stays through June 10, 2024. The hotel is located at 1177 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, California.

For more information, please visit www.burtonhousehotel.com

Contact: Tonya Fleetwood, [email protected]

SOURCE Azul Hospitality Group