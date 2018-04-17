Burton Lighting Inc. Announces "Flicker-less" Vintage Style LED Bulbs

The health effects of flicker can be divided into those that are the immediate result of a few seconds' exposure to low frequency flicker, such as epileptic seizures, and those that are the less obvious result of long-term exposure to high frequency (invisible) flicker, such as malaise, headaches and impaired visual performance.

The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers has issued "Recommended Practice for Modulating Current in High-Brightness LEDs for Mitigating Health Risks to Viewers." However, the measures needed to reduce flicker increase the cost of the electronics in the bulb, and many mass market LED bulbs do not spend the extra money to reduce flicker.

A recent article in Enlightenment magazine contractlighting.net, quotes the Burton Lighting CEO, "Producing excess, harmful flicker and an inability to dim properly has been two disaster areas for the LED industry, I was unhappy with the products being presented as the standard, I knew I could do better!"

Burton Lighting Inc. spent years engineering a light bulb that addresses stroboscopic flicker by utilizing integrated circuits and valley fill capacitors. This eliminates visible flicker, and reduces the amount of invisible flicker to minimal amounts and allow the use of conventional dimmer switches with the bulbs.

Following the current trend of using vintage style bulbs, the Burton Bulb has been developed with an Edison style glass bulb. Unlike other "vintage style" LED bulbs which commonly use 4 straight LED segments, the Burton Bulb has a spiral LED strip which mimics an incandescent bulb and adds a touch of "Neo-Vintage" style to any fixture where the bulb is visible.

About Burton Lighting

Burton Lighting® provides, high quality decorative LED lighting solutions as seen on "TOUCH OF MODERN". The Burton Bulb™ "Changes the look of LED Lighting" with less flicker, better color, and the ability to dim. The Burton Bulb™ is the only bulb on the market that address the quality issues from previous generations of LED vintage Edison-style lightbulbs and creates an unbeatable experience on film, in homes and restaurants. Visit www.BurtonLighting.com .

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burton-lighting-inc-announces-flicker-less-vintage-style-led-bulbs-300628302.html

SOURCE Burton Lighting

Related Links

http://www.burtonlighting.com/

