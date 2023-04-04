Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet President & CEO, Spoke at TriNet's New Brand Identity Unveiling

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its new identity unveiling in New York City today, TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), revealed how its new identity reflects its expanded business strategy which includes its human resources information system (HRIS), Enrich™ product line and R&D tax credit services. This new identity underscores TriNet's commitment to the growth and innovation of SMBs and the people behind them.

TriNet Unveils New Identity that Underscores Position as the Ideal Platform for Small and Medium-Size Businesses

Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet President and Chief Executive Officer, addressed the audience by celebrating the resiliency of its customer base over the last three years. He further highlighted how TriNet has grown by addressing the challenges its customers face. Looking forward, TriNet remains committed to solving complex problems for its customers and keeping its customers at the center of everything it does.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.