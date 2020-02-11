Burton Snowboards Selects NewStore as Omnichannel Partner for Digital Transformation

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , the first to provide Omnichannel-as-a-Service, today announced Burton Snowboards (Burton) will implement the NewStore Omnichannel Platform in all of its stores globally. NewStore will leverage its partnership with Salesforce to connect into Salesforce Commerce Cloud, giving Burton a single unified platform to manage ecommerce, customers, transactions, store operations and inventory management.

Burton is the world's leading snowboarding company known for its fierce promotion of the sport. Founded by the late Jake Burton Carpenter in Vermont in 1977, today the brand designs and manufactures industry-leading products for snowboarding and the snowboard lifestyle, including snowboards, boots, bindings, outerwear and layering as well as year-round apparel, packs/bags and accessories. There are 70 Burton stores around the world including flagship, outlet and partner stores. Burton is also available in thousands of wholesale dealers around the globe.

"Burton is consumer-centric. We sustainably design, strategically manufacture and extensively test all products with our customers and the snowboard lifestyle in mind," said Josee Larocque, Senior Vice President, Operations, Burton Snowboards. "When it comes to our brand experience, it's no different. We're working on a complete digital transformation for 2020, and launching the NewStore platform is a critical piece of this journey. On the mountain or off, our customers will have the best experience possible."

NewStore is the first platform to offer cloud-based omni order management with mobile point of service, unlocking in-store revenue drivers like endless aisle and store fulfillment. Omnichannel-as-a-Service streamlines checkout and creates personalized experiences on the store floor while efficiently managing order routing on the back end. Burton will leverage the following features of the NewStore Omnichannel Platform:

"Burton sees itself as a steward for a lifestyle. This makes the in-store experience so crucial," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "Burton store associates and consumers share a love for the brand; they are part of the same community. NewStore technology ensures that bond thrives seamlessly with the only solution that combines omni order management and mobile point of service, all delivered through a slick iPhone app."

NewStore operates a platform that allows retailers to run their stores on iPhone. The company delivers Omnichannel-as-a-Service with the first cloud platform to connect order management with mobile point of service. NewStore transforms the store into an ecommerce-like experience, equipping store associates with iPhones for mobile checkout, endless aisle, store fulfillment and inventory. Customers include Burton Snowboards, Decathlon, GANNI, Outdoor Voices and UNTUCKit. The company was founded by Stephan Schambach, who pioneered ecommerce at Demandware (now Salesforce Commerce Cloud), and has offices in Berlin, Boston and New York. Learn more at www.newstore.com .

