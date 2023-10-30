Burton Studio Celebrates 25 Years of Place-Making in Newport Center, California with Latest Opening of Pendry Newport Beach

Landscape Architecture Firm Curates Lifestyle Experiences

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burton Landscape Architecture Studio has influenced this exceptional regional destination through numerous individual hospitality, retail, residential, and office properties, including Pendry Newport Beach. Newport Center's prominence in the firm's portfolio demonstrates Burton's commitment to cultivating and reimagining these iconic destinations globally.

Rendering of Burton Studio pool deck design at Pendry Newport Beach

Pendry Newport Beach

The rebranded Pendry Newport Beach offers 295 sophisticated guest rooms, garden-inspired interiors, luxe amenities, and cultural experiences. Almost a decade ago, Burton Studio upgraded the original hotel's restaurant, deck terrace, and pool. Building on its history with new owners, Montage International and Eagle Four Partners, the firm reimagined the design with a dramatically larger and reoriented pool as the focal point for the backyard garden. The terraced pool deck, lined with private cabanas and mature landscaping, cascades from the pool with a stylish, checkerboard pattern. A new event lawn welcomes the community for events and weddings. In collaboration with Studio Munge, these efforts have created a cohesive experience of a reimagined garden hotel.

Newport Center

Burton Studio's enduring focus on Newport Center has manifested as a diverse yet cohesive collection of destinations. The firm has contributed to the 400-key VEA Newport Beach, the upscale Fashion Island shopping mall, Villas Fashion Island, 520 Newport Center Drive, 650 Newport Center Drive, and other mixed-use reinvestment efforts.

Matthew MacLeod, Partner at Burton Studio, says, "For the Burton team, Newport Center represents numerous successful partnerships over a quarter century. It's very rewarding to contribute to Orange County's vibrancy and this special district where community and culture converge."

About Burton Landscape Architecture Studio

Burton Studio was founded in 1989 by William Burton. Distinguished by its collaborative skills, site planning, and timeless design, Burton Studio's work is modern in tone while based on classic proportion and scale. Inspired by great works of design, literature, and art, the firm aims to achieve a natural relationship between each built environment and its surroundings. Burton Studio is responsible for the site planning and landscape design at some of the world's premier properties, including The Resort at Pelican Hill, Montage Laguna Beach, The Four Seasons Bora Bora, Msheireb Downtown Doha in Qatar; and the Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, among others. For more information, visit: www.burton-studio.com.

