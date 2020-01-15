Burton-Taylor Hires Industry Veteran Robert Iati To Lead Market Data And Consulting Business

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Burton-Taylor International Consulting, (part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division) today has appointed Robert Iati as Director of its Market Data Research and Consulting practice. Iati will help lead Burton-Taylor through its next stage of growth as a leading provider of market research, analytics and business consulting,

Bob has been a key executive to successfully growing early-stage research businesses to the next level, with his experience as a Partner with TABB Group and, prior to that, as Director of Capital Markets Research for TowerGroup. In his recent position as Senior Director with Dun & Bradstreet, Bob led the company's efforts to apply its data to unique use cases in the capital markets industry. He will be responsible for leading Burton-Taylor's market data research business, for generating new business relationships to drive strategic consulting and for overseeing the internal project team to ensure client satisfaction.

"I am excited to welcome Bob Iati, a recognized capital markets industry expert with more than 30 years of experience, to the B-T team," said Andy Nybo, Managing Director at Burton-Taylor. "Bob brings a wealth of industry knowledge to our team and will help expand our research and advisory capabilities to support clients as they navigate the rapidly evolving market data industry."

"I am privileged to join Burton-Taylor, a leader in market data research and consulting services," said Robert Iati, Director at Burton-Taylor. "Capital markets institutions are placing a greater focus than ever on market data and are seeking more intense depth of knowledge and analysis to support their AI-based strategies. I am excited to help Burton-Taylor expand its capabilities to provide research and advisory services to manage these emerging trends."

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP group, is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Credit, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmark standard globally. For further information see www.burton-taylor.com.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world. We operate from offices in 31 countries, supporting award-winning brokers with market-leading technology. For further information see www.tpicap.com.

