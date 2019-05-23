Burton-Taylor Managing Director Douglas B. Taylor inducted into the Inside Market Data Hall of Fame

LONDON and NEW YORK and SARASOTA, Fla., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas B. Taylor, Founder and Managing Director of by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division, has been inducted into the Inside Market Data Hall of Fame.

Following the North American Financial Information Summit conference in New York on May 21, Taylor was recognized during the Inside Market Data/Inside Reference Data Awards Evening for his influence in the market data industry, his revolutionary measurement of industry share and growth, and for his contribution to the strategic, product, marketing and sales management of key market participants in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

"I'm incredibly honored and humbled to be inducted into the Market Data Hall of Fame and join such a prestigious group of past inductees," said Taylor. "To be recognized by one's peers is truly special and unexpected. My deep thanks go out to Gene Nagler, Hubert Holmes, Brian de Lacy, Geert Linnebank and the many colleagues who helped to shape my understanding of this impactful industry and led to any contribution I was able to make."

"Douglas B. Taylor might well deserve a spot in the Inside Market Data Hall of Fame based on his many years of dedicated service within the market data industry alone. But what makes Doug stand out is the business he built providing authoritative market share and expenditure figures for the industry as a whole – something that he started as competitive analysis projects at the vendors where he worked over the years, and continued under the guise of his own company, Burton-Taylor International Consulting," says Max Bowie, managing editor of WatersTechnology. "It's been a genuine pleasure working with Doug over the years, and I'm honored to induct him into the Inside Market Data Hall of Fame, where he rightly belongs."

Taylor founded Burton-Taylor in 2006 to help information companies improve performance through improved market intelligence, strategic planning and revenue generation. The company's industry figures have become the recognized benchmark in the market data space. Burton-Taylor was acquired by TP ICAP in 2016.

About the Inside Market Data Hall of Fame (www.waterstechnology.com)

The Inside Market Data Hall of Fame recognizes individuals who- through their ability to create new products, inspire actions in others, or take it upon themselves to effect change – have contributed to shaping the market data industry, and whose legacies continue to produce innovation and inspire others to follow in their footsteps. Previous inductees include the former mayor of New York City, Michael Bloomberg and Telerate founder Neil Hirsch.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmarks globally. B-T clients include the world's largest information companies and exchange groups, key government organizations and regulatory bodies on multiple continents, the largest advisory firms and private equity and investment companies around the world.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world.

Available Topic Expert(s): For information on the listed expert(s), click appropriate link.

Douglas B. Taylor

ProfNet - http://www.profnetconnect.com/douglas-b.-taylor

SOURCE Burton-Taylor International Consulting

Related Links

http://www.burton-taylor.com

