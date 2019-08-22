Burton-Taylor Releases Annual Financial Market Data/Analysis Industry Vendor Rankings

LONDON and NEW YORK and NORTH VENICE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global financial market data/analysis industry generated over USD30 billion in revenue last year, although not all providers experienced equal success, according to three new reference reports published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division.

Burton-Taylor's new proprietary league tables provide definitive order to the top data providers, enabling market participants to easily rank the leading firms serving the financial market data/analysis industry.

These three new reports cover:

Users - Bloomberg ranked 1st in global revenue in all user groups except Investment Bankers/Corporate Financiers and Research Analysts (where Refinitiv + RTRS News led)

Products - Bloomberg was the leader in global revenue from all product groups except Research, where Refinitiv + RTRS News held the top spot

Segments - Bloomberg retained the top position in five out of the eight market segments, with Refinitiv + RTRS News holding the top spots in Investment Banking and FX/Treasury Sales & Trading and Platts remaining the leader in the Commodities & Energy segment

Although Bloomberg held the revenue lead in the greatest number of categories, Moody's Analytics and TP ICAP led the most categories in five-year growth rate (including acquisitive revenue)

Companies ranked - Bloomberg, Dow Jones/Factiva, FactSet, FIS MarketMap, ICE (Pricing & Analytics + Desktop), IRESS, IHS Markit, Moody's Analytics, Morningstar, Quick, S&P Global Market Intelligence, SIX Financial, Refinitiv + RTRS News, as well as a selection of key smaller or regional players

"Several companies made important and possibly surprising moves within the rankings in 2018," said Douglas B. Taylor, Founder and Managing Director of Burton-Taylor. "This year's rankings are certain to raise the eyebrows of many following the Financial Market Data industry."

