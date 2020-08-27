Burton-Taylor Releases Annual Financial Market Data/Analysis Industry Vendor Rankings

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global financial market data/analysis industry generates $32 billion in revenue although not all providers experience equal success, according to the latest league tables of global market data vendors published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting, part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division.

Burton-Taylor's new proprietary league tables provide definitive order to the top data providers, enabling market participants to easily rank the leading firms serving the financial market data/analysis industry by region, user, and product type.

Companies included in the Burton-Taylor proprietary rankings include Bloomberg, Dow Jones/Factiva, FactSet, FIS MarketMap, ICE (Pricing & Analytics + Desktop), IRESS, IHS Markit, Moody's Analytics, Morningstar, Quick, S&P Global Market Intelligence, SIX Financial, Refinitiv, as well as a selection of key smaller or regional players.

Key findings from the new reports include:

Users - Bloomberg ranks 1st in global revenue in all user groups except Investment Bankers/Corporate Financiers and Research Analysts (where S&P Global Market Intelligence leads)

Products - Bloomberg is the leader in global revenue from all product groups except Research, where Refinitiv holds the top spot

Segments - Bloomberg retains the top position in five out of the eight market segments, with Refinitiv holding the top spots in Investment Banking and FX/Treasury Sales & Trading and Platts remaining the leader in the Commodities & Energy segment

Although Bloomberg holds the revenue lead in the greatest number of categories, Moody's Analytics and TP ICAP are the fastest growing companies in most categories, as measured by five-year growth rates

"Changes in leadership in the mature market data business evolve slowly but the dynamics of market structure and regulation create opportunities that saw several providers improve their position within the rankings this year," said Robert Iati, Director of Market Data Research at Burton-Taylor. "The ability of artificial intelligence to identify new correlations from market data will create additional opportunities for providers to penetrate additional business areas and user segments and develop their products for the new market data paradigm."

