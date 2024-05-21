PLANTATION, Fla., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burtons Grill & Bar debuted in Boca Raton in 2017 and will soon open its second location in southern Florida this Spring in Plantation. The 6,200 square-foot space will boast 175 interior seats, including a 30-seat bar and 26-seat private dining room, and additional seating for 65 guests on two patios.

Burtons Grill & Bar Opens in Plantation, Florida at Market on University

Burtons Grill & Bar offers boldly-crafted American classics prepared in scratch kitchens from only the freshest premium ingredients. The wide-ranging All Day menu offers something for everyone and enables guests to customize the dining experience they prefer. Menu highlights include: Crab-Crusted Haddock (crab cake, lemon butter sauce, herbed jasmine rice, seasonal vegetable - $37), Maxx Burger (Allen Brothers angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion strings, American cheese, special sauce, brioche bun, French fries - $19.50), Superfood Salad (avocado, quinoa, spinach, grape tomatoes, julienned vegetables, feta, dried cranberries, lemon vinaigrette - $17.50), Lobster Roll (griddled brioche bun, French fries, coleslaw either warm & buttered or chilled with seasoned aioli, lettuce - $29), and Mediterranean Chicken Risotto (artichoke hearts, grape tomatoes, spinach, feta, lemon butter sauce, pesto - $27.50).

Burtons Grill & Bar is equally passionate about providing exceptional hospitality, exemplified by their commitment to making their restaurants accessible to everyone. Dishes can be customized to accommodate guests' food allergies and dietary restrictions, and an extensive gluten-free menu offers a full array of choices, from fried foods to sandwiches and pasta.

The beverage program offers a highly curated selection of wine and craft beer. Cocktails take center stage including the Agua Vita (21 seeds cucumber jalapeño tequila, passion fruit liqueur, lime, cranberry, fresh thyme - $15) and Blueberry Hibiscus (blueberry-infused Tito's handmade vodka, house-made hibiscus lemonade - $14). Happy Hour will be served Monday – Friday from 3:30PM-6:30PM and feature specially-priced libations along with $9 bar bites.

Each Burtons Grill & Bar opens with the mission of working hand-in-hand with the community in which it operates. "We couldn't be more excited to join the Plantation community," said John Haggai, Chief Executive Officer at Burtons Grill & Bar. "We have incredibly loyal guests and a vibrant restaurant nearby in Boca Raton and we can't wait to open a second location in southern Florida. Our VP of Operations John Pauciello lives in the vicinity and is thrilled to be bringing another Burtons Grill & Bar home. This opening is going to be very special."

Burtons Grill & Bar is grounded on a simple but profound principle – to always put quality first. This steadfast dedication extends not just to food and service, but to the dining environment as well. Whitlock Design Group conceived the space to be modern yet timeless with a pervasive warm, inviting quality. Key design elements include: a vibrant, large-scale Audubon mural by Miami-based artist Juan Rozas, lush green moss and plant walls, bold black and white upholstery fabric on banquettes, handmade multi-light pendants, a wine bottle display wall, and plantation shutters. A folding glass wall connects the dining room to one of the patios, providing the opportunity for open-air dining.

Burtons Grill & Bar will be open daily for lunch and dinner, Monday - Thursday from 11:00AM-10:00PM, Friday - Saturday from 11:00AM-11:00PM, and Sunday from 11:00AM-9:00PM, at Market on University at 1003 South University Drive in Plantation.

About Burtons Grill & Bar:

Burtons Grill & Bar offers a new spin on American classics, serving boldly crafted dishes prepared from scratch with wholesome premium ingredients. There's something on the menu for everyone – from juicy burgers and bountiful salads to tender steaks, fresh seafood, and more. Burtons dedication to quality and passion for hospitality are longstanding hallmarks. The restaurants' extensive protocols safely serving guests with food allergies and dietary restrictions along with its gluten-free menu, have earned accolades. For more information about Burtons Grill & Bar and its locations, please visit www.burtonsgrill.com

