Burtran Launches Recharge™ Mask, a New AI-Powered Recovery Wearable Available Now

Designed to help users maximize 20- to 60-minute recovery sessions at home and on the go

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burtran, an innovator in wellness technology, today announced the launch of Recharge™ Mask, a new AI-powered recovery wearable designed to help users make the most of 20- to 60-minute rest sessions. Available now on Burtran.com and Amazon, Recharge™ Mask combines EEG sensing, AI-guided personalization, immersive Bluetooth audio, binaural beats, gentle warming therapy and complete light blocking into a portable recovery experience that helps users transition from stress to relaxation, wherever life takes them.

Recharge™ Mask, a new AI-powered recovery wearable, is available now on Burtran.com and Amazon.

Unlike traditional sleep technology designed around achieving a full night's sleep, Recharge™ Mask was created for the moments when quality recovery matters most, but time is limited. Whether recovering between flights, taking a power nap between meetings, preparing for a night shift or simply finding a quiet moment during a busy day, Recharge™ Mask helps users maximize the restorative value of the recovery time they have available.

"As our lives become busier, many people simply do not have the luxury of a perfect eight-hour night's sleep," said Jason Lo, founder and CEO of Burtran. "We created Recharge Mask because people do not need another device telling them they did not get enough sleep. Instead, they need a solution that helps them make the most of the recovery time they actually have. Recovery should not be limited to the bedroom. It should be available whenever and wherever people need it."

While many wearables focus on tracking sleep after it happens, Recharge™ Mask is designed to help users actively support relaxation and recovery in real time. Rather than overwhelming users with complicated metrics or dashboards, the device delivers an intuitive experience that combines personalized AI-guided relaxation, immersive audio experiences and wearable comfort into one seamless recovery solution.

"Our philosophy has always been that technology should work in the background," Lo added. "People should not need to study data before they can relax. Recharge Mask brings together intelligent technology and thoughtful design so users can simply put it on, recharge and get back to their day."

Designed for today's increasingly mobile lifestyles, Recharge™ Mask is ideal for travelers, busy professionals, shift workers, students, parents and anyone looking to recharge when ideal sleep conditions are not possible.

Key Features

Maximizes 20- to 60-minute recovery sessions during travel, work breaks and other moments when a full night's sleep is not possible.

during travel, work breaks and other moments when a full night's sleep is not possible. Personalizes each recovery session through proprietary EEG sensing and AI-guided relaxation experiences tailored to individual users.

through proprietary EEG sensing and AI-guided relaxation experiences tailored to individual users. Creates a multi-sensory recovery environment with immersive Bluetooth audio, binaural beats, gentle warming therapy and complete light blocking.

with immersive Bluetooth audio, binaural beats, gentle warming therapy and complete light blocking. Portable, lightweight design makes recovery possible virtually anywhere, not just in bed.

makes recovery possible virtually anywhere, not just in bed. A simple app experience allows users to personalize sessions without complicated dashboards or subscriptions required for core functionality.

Recharge™ Mask marks Burtran's expansion from home wellness technology into wearable recovery solutions, reflecting the company's mission to create innovative products that help people feel healthier, more energized and better prepared for the demands of everyday life.

Recharge™ Mask is available now for $199.99 on Burtran.com and Amazon. To learn more, visit https://burtran.com/.

About Burtran

Burtran is a wellness technology company developing innovative products that help people breathe better, recover more effectively and improve everyday well-being. Guided by the belief that wellness should be simple, accessible and seamlessly integrated into daily life, Burtran combines intelligent engineering, human-centered design and advanced technologies to create solutions for modern lifestyles. From healthier indoor environments to personalized recovery experiences, the company's growing portfolio is designed to help people feel healthier, more energized and better prepared for the demands of everyday life. To learn more, visit burtran.com.

Media Contact: Emily Eastin

Interdependence

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SOURCE Burtran