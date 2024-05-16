Burt's Bees Baby Unveils honeysoft™ line: The Pinnacle of Sustainable Comfort for Kids

FAIRFIELD, Conn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burt's Bees Baby, an industry leader in sustainable childrenswear, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking honeysoft™ collection, available online now. This innovative addition embodies the brand's commitment to comfort and environmental stewardship, featuring products crafted with TENCEL™ Lyocell, a fabric renowned for its sustainability and gentle touch.

Innovative Fabric for Conscious Comfort

The honeysoft™ range emerges as a testament to Burt's Bees Baby's eco-centric ethos, boasting a fabric composition that is kind to the planet and gentle on a child's skin. The blend of organic cotton and TENCEL™ Lyocell, derived from responsibly harvested wood pulp, offers an unparalleled texture that is:

Exceptionally breathable

Delicately soft to the touch

Durable and stretchy for active play

Resilient for longevity and repeated washing

Sensitive skin-friendly

Fully biodegradable, promoting a cleaner Earth

Thermally regulating, and maintaining comfortable body temperature

Crafted without harmful chemicals for a safer fabric option

TENCEL™ Lyocell – The Fabric of the Future

Heralded as a 'Wonder Fabric,' TENCEL™ Lyocell is the cornerstone of the honeysoft™ collection. This eco-friendly powerhouse mimics the luxurious feel of fabrics like rayon or viscose (from bamboo) but without the environmental toll. Nearly 99.8% of the non-toxic chemicals used in the Lyocell manufacturing process are recycled or repurposed, showcasing Burt's Bees Baby's dedication to a thoughtful and sustainable sourcing strategy".

Core Advantages of honeysoft™:

Eco-Smart Production: Sourced from FSC-certified forests, honeysoft™ garments reflect responsible forestry and non-toxic manufacturing. Enduring Quality: Designed for the rigors of childhood, these clothes resist wear and tear while supporting frequent laundering. Gentle on Delicate Skin: With a non-toxic process and a soft texture, honeysoft™ is ideal for children's sensitive skin. Ultimate Comfort: Tailored for coziness, this fabric ensures ease of movement and breathability. Easy Maintenance: These garments are machine washable and tumble dryer friendly, simplifying care without compromising quality.

honeysoft™— A Sustainable Choice For Your Little One

The honeysoft™ collection transcends the comfort and eco-friendliness of bamboo-based rayon and viscose products, avoiding the harsh chemicals often associated with their production. Parents can now choose an option that delivers the softness and durability their children deserve, with the ecological integrity they expect from Burt's Bees Baby.

Highlight Features:

Incomparably soft

Highly breathable

Enhanced elasticity

Hassle-free care

Experience the honeysoft™ difference and embrace the fusion of luxury and sustainability for your child's wardrobe. For more information on this superior fabric and the full range of products, contact Burt's Bees Baby or visit https://www.burtsbeesbaby.com/organic-baby-pajamas/honeysoft-pajamas .

