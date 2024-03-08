Burt's Bees® Showcases Clinical Efficacy of Aloe and Prebiotic Containing Products in Addressing Common Skin Concerns

Clinical studies presented at the 2024 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting demonstrate how nature-based products support the microbiome in compromised skin, while improving barrier function and hydration

DURHAM, N.C., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burt's Bees, the #1 dermatologist recommended natural skin care brand* and a pioneer in naturally-derived lip and skin care solutions, announced its latest research findings on the benefits of nature-based products to maintain and protect skin health and hydration. The studies will be presented at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting from March 8-12, 2024.

The latest research findings from Burt's Bees highlight:

The efficacy of an aloe-containing moisturizer in improving skin barrier function and hydration in sensitive skin populations

The impact of a moisturizer containing aloe and rice milk in supporting the skin microbiome for those with atopic dermatitis and rosacea

The tolerability of a topical formulation in populations with mild to moderate acne

"Whether our aim is to improve barrier function, boost hydration or support the microbiome, we focus on bringing the best solutions nature has to offer to consumers as we have done for more than 40 years," said Hemali Gunt, Ph.D., head of clinical and scientific affairs at Burt's Bees. "Burt's Bees has a deep understanding of both facial and lip skin, which is at the foundation of our research and development efforts as we continue to pioneer the use of new ingredients and innovations in the natural skin care space."

New Burt's Bees data that will be presented at AAD 2024 includes:

The effectiveness of aloe vera and rice extract-containing moisturizing cream in improving and maintaining barrier function and hydration in xerotic skin ; Gunt H., Levy S.; Online Poster About the Research: A nature-based moisturizing cream containing aloe and rice extract was studied in 32 female participants with moderately dry skin The study evaluated the effectiveness of the moisturizing cream in improving skin hydration and barrier function/transepidermal water loss When compared to baseline, results demonstrated a significant improvement in moisturization and skin barrier function in individuals with dry and sensitive skin

; Gunt H., Levy S.; Online Poster A multi-functional moisturizer containing aloe vera and rice extract maintains a diverse and balanced facial skin microbiome in sensitive skin ; Gunt H., Ahmad N. and Sivamani R.; Online Poster About the Research : A baseline-controlled study evaluating the effectiveness of a moisturizing cream containing aloe vera and rice extract was conducted in 42 female participants over six weeks Participants had either atopic dermatitis or rosacea with visible redness Results showed that the nature-based moisturizer significantly increased skin hydration while supporting the skin microbiome without disrupting the skin barrier

; Gunt H., Ahmad N. and Sivamani R.; Online Poster Daily use of prebiotic-containing topical formulation balances and restores skin microbiome in subjects with mild to moderate acne; Gunt H., Levy S., and Sivamani R.; March 8, 2024 , poster presentation from 2:20-2:25 p.m. PST in the Sails Pavilion, Poster Center 1 About the Research: A six-week baseline-controlled study evaluated the efficacy and tolerability of a topical formulation containing prebiotics in participants with mild to moderate acne Investigator and participant-assessed tolerability demonstrated that the product was well tolerated while changes in the appearance of acne and skin microbiome were consistent with improvement in overall skin condition of those with mild to moderate acne

Gunt H., Levy S., and Sivamani R.; , poster presentation from 2:20-2:25 p.m. PST in the Sails Pavilion, Poster Center 1

"The skin microbiome is fundamental to supporting a healthy skin barrier. Barrier dysfunction in individuals with acne-prone skin results in alterations and imbalances in the microbiome, leading to inflammation and breakouts," said Stanley Levy, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and study consultant. "This research demonstrates that a topical nature-based gel cream containing inulin, an effective prebiotic, can assist in supporting a balanced microbiome in patients with mild to moderate acne and replenish moisture content without provoking breakouts."

Burt's Bees will also highlight naturally-derived products containing aloe, shea and coconut on-site at AAD, booth location #3217, where attendees can learn more about the brand's nature-based product research and core product offerings, including forthcoming research in the lip health space. To learn more about the proven power of Burt' Bees nature-based products, visit www.burtsbeesdermatology.com for our clinical data and resources.

*Based on a November 2023 NielsenIQ national survey of U.S. Dermatologists

