Bus HVAC System Market Featuring CoachAir Pty Ltd., DENSO Corp., and MAHLE GmbH | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the increased efficiency of HVAC systems through pressure transducer technology will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.

An increase in sales of electric buses is one of the opportunities for the market players to grow.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are CoachAir Pty Ltd., DENSO Corp., MAHLE GmbH, ProAir Holdings Corp., SUTRAK Corp., Trane Technologies Plc, Valeo SA, VBG Group AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co. Ltd., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the bus HVAC system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Powertrain, the market is classified into ICE powered and electric and hybrid. The ICE-powered segment contributes the largest share of the market.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , South America , MEA, and North America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

