Bus HVAC System Market Featuring CoachAir Pty Ltd., DENSO Corp., and MAHLE GmbH | Technavio
Aug 18, 2021, 11:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Bus HVAC System Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions.
The bus HVAC system market value is anticipated to grow by USD 874.36 million, decelerating at a CAGR of 12.48% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as the increased efficiency of HVAC systems through pressure transducer technology will be crucial in driving the growth of the market.
An increase in sales of electric buses is one of the opportunities for the market players to grow.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are CoachAir Pty Ltd., DENSO Corp., MAHLE GmbH, ProAir Holdings Corp., SUTRAK Corp., Trane Technologies Plc, Valeo SA, VBG Group AB, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co. Ltd., etc.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the bus HVAC system market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Powertrain, the market is classified into ICE powered and electric and hybrid. The ICE-powered segment contributes the largest share of the market.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, and North America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.
Related Reports on Energy Include:
HVAC Aftermarket by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The HVAC aftermarket size has the potential to grow by USD 26.88 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.18%. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report
Zero-energy Buildings Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The zero-energy buildings market size has the potential to grow by USD 42.65 billion and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Powertrain
- Market segments
- Comparison by Powertrain
- ICE powered - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electric and hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Powertrain
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- CoachAir Pty Ltd.
- DENSO Corp.
- MAHLE GmbH
- ProAir Holdings Corp.
- SUTRAK Corp.
- Trane Technologies Plc
- Valeo SA
- VBG Group AB
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Zhengzhou Guchen Industry Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article